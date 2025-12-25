Sasha Obama was just 7 years old when her father, Barack Obama, took over the most influential post in the world. During the former president’s two consecutive terms, Sasha and her elder sister, Malia, grew up mainly in front of the cameras.

As the First Family of the United States, the Obamas were under constant public scrutiny for eight years. While it has been almost a decade since the former president left office, his family members, particularly Sasha Obama, are still the subject of internet obsession.

Over the years, the rumor mill has consistently targeted Sasha with baseless reports, some of which were outright disgusting. While she attempted to live a regular life by being away from social media, she still ended up becoming the internet’s favorite prey for gossip.

One such rumor originated in 2019, when a satirical website posted that Sasha Obama had been arrested for her involvement in a million-dollar shoplifting ring. The report also stated that she used ‘reverse racism’ to be free from criminal charges. Some people failed to notice that the website was satirical and believed the news to be trustworthy.

Barron Trump and Sasha Obama: Are the dating rumors true? pic.twitter.com/4GdtI1gpGt — 🚨Instant Feed (@Hopes_times) July 23, 2025

If that was not enough, her personal life has also been a hot topic of discussion. Though she has been in a happy relationship with Clifton Powell Jr. for more than three years, online gossip often links her to Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron Trump.

A section of social media users love to imagine a love story between members of rival families, which is probably why they are shipping Sasha and Barron together. Several fake TikTok and YouTube videos were circulated about their relationship in 2025, even though Barron is just 19 and Sasha is 24 as of the time of writing.

But the internet did not stop there. After spreading fake news about Sasha Obama’s relationship, the rumor mill went one step further and claimed that she was pregnant. And this did not happen just once but twice. In 2023, a video started going viral on TikTok claiming that Sasha was expecting her first child with Clifton Powell Jr.

Two years later, a similar video popped up on YouTube and garnered over 50,000 views, even though there have been no reports of Sasha’s pregnancy. Once, the internet even declared Sasha Obama dead!

A year after Obama’s second term ended, fake news peddlers started circulating reports that Sasha had been killed in a shooting near her school. While some believed the news and grew concerned about the Obamas, it fortunately turned out to be a fake rumor.

Give Sasha and Malia’s real parents the credit they deserve. Michelle Obama has never been pregnant in her life. pic.twitter.com/oxKipYLUPn — BPT (@BrooksThornhill) October 12, 2025

There are some comical speculations about Sasha as well. One such rumor stated that Sasha had been suspended from her school and college, even though it is public knowledge that she graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in sociology in 2023.

Furthermore, one wild rumor suggested that Sasha and Malia are not actually Barack and Michelle Obama’s daughters. The theory was posted on Facebook and claimed that Anita Blanchard and Martin Nesbitt were the girls’ biological parents.

Of course, no proof of such claims was given to the public.