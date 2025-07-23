Are Barron Trump and Sasha Obama Really Dating? — Truth Behind the Rumor Revealed

The rumor mill has been working overtime when it comes to speculation of Barron Trump and Sasha Obama dating. There are countless videos on the internet that claim the pair has been “secretly” seeing each other. Here’s what we know about the rumor.

The internet has been buzzing with rumors of Donald Trump’s youngest son and Barack Obama’s youngest daughter dating. Most of the videos that have surfaced online are not credible to consider as proof.

The pair has never been photographed together. It’d be safe to assume that Barron and Sasha have never even met in person. The videos that are being posted online are AI-generated. The clips posted to TikTok show the pair together in photos that are clearly not real.

In many videos, there are AI voiceovers that dictate details about the pair’s so-called “secret relationship.” The question of whether there is absolutely any truth to these rumors remains. It would be safe to write these rumors off as just that.

The main factor to debunk these rumors is the fact that Sasha has been off the dating market since 2022. The 24-year-old has been in a committed relationship for the past three years.

Sasha has been romantically linked with Clifton Powell’s son Clifton Powell Jr. Families of the pair seem to be aware of the relationship, with the actor even giving his son relationship advice.

Sasha Obama is gorgeous ❤️❤️❤️ Sasha Obama graduated from the University of Southern California pic.twitter.com/svpF4PcsUz — 3ChicsPolitico (@3ChicsPolitico) May 13, 2023

“It has helped me talk to Chris about how to handle Sasha Obama because we love the Obamas,” Powell shared in a podcast. He went on to note how it’s an “opportunity and responsibility” for him to teach his son how to treat Sasha right. He spoke about how he has taken it upon himself to make his son “responsible, gentle, kind, loving, and supportive.”

The actor shared how he is trying to teach his son the things that he himself was never taught. “So, I text him all the time, and I say, ‘Treat Sasha like you would want somebody to treat your daughter,’” Powell revealed.

Happy 24th Birthday, Sasha (FIERCE!) Obama ✨🎂🎊♊️ pic.twitter.com/sZnhgrOzIj — 21Ninety (@21Ninety) June 10, 2025

The Obamas, on the other hand, have never acknowledged their youngest daughter’s relationship. Michelle, though, has previously spoken about her daughter being old enough to date.

When the former First Lady appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2022, she spoke about how Malia and Sasha were old enough to bring men home. “Now they are bringing grown men home,” she revealed on the show.

She joked how her daughters previously only liked boys from pop bands. “Now they have boyfriends and real lives,” she added.