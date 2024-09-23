Sarah Huckabee Sanders Takes a Dig at Kamala Harris for Not Having Biological Children

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders of Arkansas mocked Vice President Kamala Harris by parroting former President Donald Trump's running mate, JD Vance,'s remarks about "childless cat ladies." The governor stated that her children are a "permanent reminder of what’s important" and they "keep her humble," during a Trump rally. "You can walk into a room like this where people cheer when you step onto the stage and you might think for a second that you’re kind of special," Huckabee Sanders told a crowd in Flint, Michigan. "Then you go home, and your kids remind you very quickly you’re actually not that big of a deal." She added, "So my kids keep me humble. Unfortunately, Kamala Harris doesn't have anything keeping her humble."

According to ABC News, Harris is the stepmother to two grown children from her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff's first marriage: Cole and Ella. Doug's ex-wife Kerstin Emhoff called out Sanders for her blunt criticism. "Cole and Ella keep us inspired to make the world a better place. I do it through storytelling. Kamala Harris has spent her entire career working for the people, All families. That keeps you pretty humble," she wrote on X.

“Somehow because Cole and Ella [Emhoff] aren’t Kamala’s quote-unquote biological children, that she doesn’t have anything in her life to keep her humble,” Doug responded to Sanders's contentious comments during a campaign event in Brooklyn, N.Y. “As if keeping women humble, whether you have children or not, is something we should strive for, It is not,” he continued as the crowd applauded. “But I’ll tell you what, going back to that debate, Kamala sure kept Trump humble at that debate, didn’t she, because that’s what this is really about.” He added, “And we know that all parents, no matter how you become one, make the same sacrifices and revel in the same joys of raising children, as any parent, anywhere,” he said.

According to The Hill, Senior adviser to Trump's campaign Bryan Lanza called the Republican governor's remarks 'offensive'.“I, too, was blessed to have a stepmother. I wouldn’t be here, I wouldn’t be able to have conversations without a stepmother so I found that comment to be actually offensive,” Lanza said.“I don’t know what more to say. I’m disappointed in Sarah for saying that. I’m sure I’m going to get criticism from the campaign,” he added during his appearance on CNN. “But I have to sort of defend somebody who’s a stepmom. It’s a tough job. People who step into that role, it’s usually a difficult dynamic.”

Sanders's spokesperson, Sam Dubke, tried to clarify the controversial comments in a statement to Politico, stating that the governor was alluding to Harris's policy stances. “Vice President Harris, without winning any votes, and after driving up prices by 20% and allowing nearly ten million illegal border crossings, is claiming she alone can solve America’s problems,” Dubke said. “That’s the lack of humility Governor Sanders was referencing.”