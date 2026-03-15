Sarah Ferguson Checked Into Wellness Retreat Before Prince Andrew’s Arrest

Sarah Ferguson, disgraced Prince Andrew’s ex-wife, chose a lavish retreat to start her 2026 amid the Andrew-Epstein scandals. The royals are dealing with the repercussions of the ex-prince’s involvement with the deceased sex offender, while Ferguson checked into one of the world’s most expensive wellness retreats.

Ferguson went to Zurich to check into the Paracelsus Recovery Clinic. Her stay started at the end of 2025 and ended in January 2026. The clinic reportedly costs $17,400 a day, so she must have paid a hefty amount for her stay.

Sarah Ferguson turned to expensive Swiss wellness retreat following Prince Andrew’s arrest Sarah Ferguson reportedly stayed at an exclusive Swiss wellness retreat following Prince Andrew’s arrest. Inside her luxurious escape amid the unfolding legal drama. pic.twitter.com/HBiHGFgJ6b — Pop & Movies (@PopandMovies_) February 23, 2026

Earlier, Ferguson claimed the place to be helpful for her mental health. She told The Telegraph that the clinic has “cutting-edge therapies.” Maybe the disgraced Prince Andrew drama affected her mental health, and she needed a break.

Her stay ended before British police arrested Andrew on his birthday. They are investigating his involvement with Jeffrey Epstein. His arrest came after the release of new documents from the US DOJ.

Andrew had shared information with Epstein while serving as the UK’s trade envoy. Last year, King Charles stripped Andrew of his royal titles, and this year, he was asked to vacate the Royal Lodge. Ferguson also stayed there despite their divorce.

So Sarah Ferguson has run off to a £13,000 a day clinic in Switzerland to escape the Epstein fallout.

There’s me thinking she was supposed to be broke. 🤪 — CraiginEngland (@ghost_wales) February 21, 2026

So it seems Ferguson has not been able to find a permanent home. After her stay at the clinic, she went to Doha, Qatar, where her youngest daughter lives. Other places she visited after that include the French Alps for another vacation. She also went to Florida with her son-in-law.

Recently, she went to stay with Priscilla Presley in hopes of avoiding the media amidst the Epstein scandal. While she is paying for expensive retreats, some reports also say that she’s financially struggling. As a result, she may rely on her family and friends for now.

According to Express UK, she hoped for a $2 million book signing deal but was rejected. The publishers may not want to associate with someone who previously referred to Epstein as a ‘brother.’ She may even continue to live in different places to evade media scrutiny.