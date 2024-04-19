Sara Haines Challenges the Notion of Melania as a ‘Scorned Woman’ on ‘The View'

Amid Donald Trump's hush money trial, Melania Trump's absence raises questions. While some speculate her absence stems from anger over her husband's affair, The View co-host Sara Haines offered a different perspective. She suggested Melania's dismay lies more in the sheer clumsiness of the whole affair. At the Hot Topics table, as the question of whether Melania should testify arose, co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin cautioned against it, labeling it a risky move for the prosecution. According to The Wrap, Hostin pointed out the potential juror response, if Melania downplays the affair, while Haines remained convinced that Melania's indifference runs deeper.

CImage Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle

Haines dismissed the notion that Melania is still fuming over her husband's wandering eye. "She knew what she was signing up for," Haines asserted, suggesting Melania, like many high-profile figures, may have tacit agreements within her marriage. She claimed that the former first lady was instead well aware of Donald's extramarital activities.

She argued that it's not the affair itself that stings Melania, but the public spectacle. “The part she’s upset about is that it went public...So it went public, he chose a p*rn star, and then had Michael Cohen be his big fixer. It was like, sloppy, sloppy, and more sloppy. So I think she’s embarrassed by the smear of everyone getting it and not being upset herself. She’s not a scorned woman.”

SHOULD MELANIA TESTIFY ON TRUMP'S BEHALF? #TheView co-hosts question how Melania Trump taking the stand in her husband's hush money case would affect the trial. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/yQb55dMvXw — The View (@TheView) April 17, 2024

The affair that allegedly took place while Melania was pregnant with Barron Trump, is believed to have been because of her weight gain at the time. “I don’t think Melania is upset because he meandered, regardless of when she was pregnant or not,” Haines said. “She knew what she was signing up for. In fact, a lot of people, high-income people, celebrities…sign deals about what their marriage is and what it isn’t, what they’re allowed to do.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bennett Raglin

This isn't the first time Haines has cast doubt on Melania's dedication to Donald. Last year, she suggested Melania might be financially incentivized to remain married to Donald. While public perception often portrays her as a stoic figure silently enduring her husband's scandals, Haines' commentary provides a glimpse into a more nuanced reality. Melania's reaction, or lack thereof, may not stem from hurt feelings but rather from a sense of embarrassment and frustration at the lack of discretion in handling the affair.

According to CNN Politics, the trial is a significant moment in history, with a former president facing criminal charges for the first time. It's a serious situation, especially with the possibility of Trump returning to the Oval Office. The trial will further divide Americans along ideological lines as legal and political worlds clash. It's a critical point where the impact goes beyond the courtroom.