SantaCon Promoter Arrested In New York City Accused Of Charity Fraud

The president of SantaCon in New York City has been arrested on a federal criminal indictment that accuses him of wire fraud. Stefan Pildes stands accused of using the ticketed Christmas season bar-crawl event to nab hundreds of thousands of dollars supposed to go to charity, for his personal use.

In this case, the event could truly be dubbed Santa Con, after Pildes “promoted SantaCon as an event grounded in charitable giving, but instead of donating the millions of dollars he raised, he ran his own con game,” according to Jay Clayton, US Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

Charles Dickens’ character, Ebenezer Scrooge, known for saying “bah humbug” about Christmas, would likely be impressed with Pildes’ Christmas con. However, the defendant claimed he didn’t receive any compensation from SantaCon, according to the indictment unsealed in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York.

SantaCon founder nabbed for spending charity donations on lavish NYC lifestyle, vacations https://t.co/wZpcQZYM9n pic.twitter.com/fNVPu1Nrp9 — New York Post (@nypost) April 15, 2026

Despite his denials, Pildes, 50, allegedly diverted the funds, meant for charity, to a “slush fund” to enjoy a little seasonal joy for himself. According to prosecutors, this included luxury vacations in Las Vegas, Hawaii, and Vail, Colorado, extensive renovations to his lakefront property in New Jersey, concert tickets, extravagant meals, and a luxury vehicle.

Moreover, according to the indictment, Pildes used around $124,000 of the SantaCon charity funds to lease a luxury apartment in Manhattan. He also invested another $100,000 in a boutique resort in Costa Rica, founded by one of his friends.

Also, according to the indictment, Pildes “donated only a small fraction” of the around $2.7 million raised by SantaCon for his nonprofit group, Participatory Safety, to charity.

NYC: SantaCON turns out to have been a ‘con’ – it was in the name. Stefan Pildes, SantaCON promoter in New York City, was arrested on federal wire fraud charges for diverting hundreds of thousands in charity funds from the annual holiday bar crawl to personal use. SantaCON is a… pic.twitter.com/3HIDroKHVc — @amuse (@amuse) April 15, 2026

According to prosecutors, the SantaCon president “defrauded tens of thousands of individuals and small business owners who participated in” SantaCon. The popular event annually sees around 25,000 people, dressed as Santa Claus and other holiday characters, enjoying a bar crawl to restaurants and bars in New York City. Meanwhile, each ticket for the event costs participants between $10 and $20.

US Attorney Jay Clayton said in a statement that Pildes “promoted SantaCon as an event grounded in charitable giving, but instead of donating the millions of dollars he raised, he ran his own con game.”

“He took advantage of New Yorkers’ generous holiday spirit to finance his lifestyle through personal expenses, big and small,” Clayton added.

Pildes, who resides in Hewitt, N.J., has been charged with one count of wire fraud. He is expected to appear on Wednesday afternoon in Manhattan federal court.

Meanwhile, this indictment comes some two years after an analysis run by the news site Gothamist found that Participatory Safety “raised $1.4 million through SantaCon programming from 2014 through 2022. However, it showed that “less than a fifth of that money has gone to registered nonprofits.”

“More than a third of the organization’s total giving during that period went to groups or individuals who appear connected to Burning Man, the annual weeklong festival in Nevada, including organizations devoted to hula hooping, dance parades, free costumes and more,” according to the Gothamist.

The report said that the largest donation by Participatory Safety went to “a for-profit outfit: $66,340 to Spectaculum Productions, LLC, maker of the documentary film ‘At Your Cervix,’ an exposé about pelvic exams performed by medical students on unconscious and non-consenting patients.”

According to the analysis, in 2018, Participatory Safety “lost $17,498 worth of investments it made in cryptocurrencies – equal to about a third of its charitable giving that year.”

“More than $832,000 of the money raised from SantaCon programming – or 59 percent – went to the nonprofit’s expenses, not including its charitable grants.”

According to the indictment against Pildes, he had told attendees that proceeds from SantaCon would go to various charities. In December 2024, Pildes said on his website that ticket money went “directly to Santa’s charity drive,” and that “your money will be split between the various charities listed on this page as well as local charities along Santa’s route.”

FBI Assistant Director in Charge of the New York Field Office James Barnacle, Jr. said Pildes “allegedly stole Christmas from tens of thousands of victims and deprived local charities of more than one million dollars.”

“The FBI continues to root out scrooges that greedily exploit the goodwill of New Yorkers,” Barnacle concluded in a statement.