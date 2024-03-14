Samantha Markle Alleges Meghan Markle ‘Hung Up’ on Her When She Began Dating Prince Harry

Meghan Markle's step-sister has been making headlines for dragging her half-sister and American Hollywood actor to court. This time, her claim that the Suits actor "hung up on her" when she started seeing her now-husband Prince Harry has kept the readers and viewers glued to the unending saga of the Cold War between them.

According to Mirror, in March 2022, Samantha initiated a defamation case against Meghan, occurring one year after the explosive Oprah Winfrey interview with Harry and Meghan and just before the release of the couple's Netflix docuseries. Samantha alleged that Meghan had defamed her by providing information to an unauthorized biography, Finding Freedom, and by discussing their relationship with Oprah during the televised interview. The book was co-authored by, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand. However, Meghan's legal team contended that Meghan had given her permission to a friend to communicate with the authors, despite her prior denial of involvement.

Samantha and Meghan share a paternal relationship through their father, Thomas Markle. Meghan characterized the suit as lacking merit, asserting that Samantha's claims were demonstrably false and easily refuted by evidence. Samantha has now asserted in court documents that she and Meghan initially had a "good to wonderful relationship." However, Samantha claims that as Meghan found success in her acting career, she became too busy to maintain their relationship, ceasing visits by 2016.

After repeatedly failing to identify any statements that could support her defamation claim in either Finding Freedom,

the Harry & Meghan Netflix series, or the Sussexes’ Oprah interview, Samantha Markle’s case against her half sister has been DISMISSED with prejudice pic.twitter.com/JE6jnas2Nu — Omid Scobie (@scobie) March 12, 2024

Similar to her initial complaint, Samantha accused Meghan of defaming her in both her Oprah Winfrey interview and in Finding Freedom. During a word with Winfrey, Markle said, "I grew up as an only child, which everyone who grew up around me knows."

There are always two sides to every story and here is Samantha Markle’s



It’s clear that the same smear campaign on the Royal Family happened to the Markle Family



In 2018 we wanted Sam to go away and wouldn’t listen but then her sister went and did Oprahpic.twitter.com/tddO8tadSu — The British Prince (@Freedom16356531) March 9, 2024

Speaking of her step-sister she added, "She changed her last name back to Markle in — I think she was in her early 50s at that time — only when I started dating Harry. The last time I saw her must've been at least 18 or 19 years ago, and before that, 10 years before that." The amended complaint by Samantha reads, "In 2018, while the Duchess was dating Prince Harry, Mrs. Markle phoned her sister who was in Canada with her mother. When they connected and Mrs. Markle started to speak, the Duchess hung up the phone on her. Mrs. Markle then called back and left a message which was never returned."

As you read about Meghan's win against her half sister Samantha Markle, ask yourself how Scamantha who lives in a trailer & begs for money online to buy a wheelchair could afford to pay for the same lawyers as Donald Trump, And always lose.



It rhymes with shHeritage shFoundation pic.twitter.com/vLON2DnIQI — Alexis is sowing discord in the West (@ArchewellBaby) March 12, 2024

Recently, the case has been dismissed and the judgment by Judge Honeywell states, "Defendant's (Meghan Markle) motion to dismiss for failure to state a claim is granted. The plaintiff's (Samantha Markle) defamation claims (Count One) are dismissed with prejudice. Plaintiff's defamation-by-implication claims (Count Two) are also dismissed with prejudice. The clerk is directed to enter judgment in favor of Defendant, Meghan Markle (also known as Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex), terminate any pending motions, and close this case."