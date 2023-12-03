Sam Asghari Once Scolded Donald Trump Jr. for Using Ex-Wife Britney Spears’ Video for Political Purpose

Britney Spear's ex-husband Sam Asghari came to her defense after Donald Trump Jr. tried to poke fun at the Circus hitmaker with a mean political meme. Trump Jr. posted an image that showcased two personality sides of Spears, a photo of her from the early 2000s that said 'America under Trump' and another from a recent home video in which she is seen dancing with knives that said 'America under Biden', the Republican politician captioned the photo, "Yup." Asghari responded to the cruel meme with a since-deleted Instagram Story saying: “It’s not okay to be a bully @donaldjtrumpjr.”

As per The US Magazine, the fitness model's defense came in just a few days after Spears gained notoriety for dancing with fictitious knives in an Instagram video, which prompted authorities to check on her well-being. “Somebody close to Britney had seen the video posted on social media, where she’s dancing and twirling with knives in her hands and they were really concerned for her mental well-being,” Captain Dean Worthy of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office stated back then. After communicating with Spears' attorney, detectives concluded that Spears was "not in any harm," despite Spears' security team refusing to let them meet with her inside her Thousand Oaks, California, home.

However, Trump Jr. seemed to ignore Asghari's comment and posted another meme making fun of the situation and the law enforcement officers. Sharing two images of Spears side-by-side, again a photo of her from the early 2000s that said 'The photo they use in the newspaper' and another from a recent home video in which the Criminal songstress is seen dancing with knives that said 'What your body camera saw'. Trump Jr. captioned the image: "How true is this?!?" Fans instantly criticized the billionaire tycoon, "It’s always your kind of makes fun of people that have mental health issues. Sad," one person wrote. "Like can you stop? This isn’t going to gain you anyone on your side. I was a fan of you but guess what, I’m a much much bigger Britney fan," a second fan commented. "Great focus Jr. Aren’t you getting a haircut for your prison photo?," a third fan mocked.

The Toxic songstress reacted to the issue by posting a second video with a message: “I know I spooked everyone with the last post, but these are fake knives that my team rented from Hand Prop shop in LA,” she explained via Instagram on Friday, September 29. “These are not real knives. No one needs to worry or call the police. I’m trying to imitate one of my favorite performers Shakira … a performance I was inspired by!!! Cheers to us bad girls who aren’t afraid to push boundaries and take risks!”

On August 16, Asghari filed for divorce, claiming "irreconcilable differences" as the cause of the separation and asking Spears to reimburse him for his legal costs as well as spousal maintenance.

