Saint West’s Over-The-Top 8th Bday Party Had Kim Kardashian’s ‘Special Treat’ as He ‘Hates Cakes’

Kim Kardashian's older son turned 8, and the proud mama left no stone unturned to make her boy feel special!

Kim and Kanye West's first son celebrated the most extravagant soccer-themed birthday party ever on December 9. Kardashian, 43, who together with West, 46, also has children, North, 10, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, revealed pictures and videos from the birthday celebration on her Instagram Story, per PEOPLE. The reality star's $60 million Hidden Hills backyard was turned into a soccer player's dream come true, as Saint and his pals practiced their talents in a variety of setups that tested their kicking and goal-scoring prowess, ran around in the sun, and played in many blow-up bounce houses.

Kardashian shared a unique treat, a video of her kid crushing a gigantic soccer ball that served as the birthday boy's cake, which was the party's high point, per The Sun. “Fun fact- Saint hates cake so @butterloveandhardwork made an all-chocolate soccer ball instead of a cake! The kids loved it!” the proud mom captioned a shot of the huge chocolate soccer ball.

In between dashing about, Saint and his companions, indulged in portions of delectable cuisine specially prepared for the celebration. To celebrate the birthday boy's favorite sport, grilled cheese sandwiches and french fries were printed to resemble soccer balls, and other food was packed in the same way. "Everything is soccer-themed!" Kim said as she briefly entered the frame, looking adorable in a black jersey.

A personalized soccer jersey from Adidas with the words "Best in the West" written on the front and Saint's name and the number eight printed on the back was a lovely gift given to every one of Saint's pals who attended the celebration.

In the full-sized soccer pitch constructed in a section of Kim's backyard for the soccer scrimmage, 4-year-old Psalm West was spotted watching from the sidelines, appearing a little unsure about whether or not to participate. "Does anyone recognize this boy?" Kim enquired while filming a cute Psalm with a new hairstyle.

On The Kardashians, Kardashian frequently draws attention to her son's passions, even dressing him up like a zombie replica of the world-famous forward Neymar Jr. for Halloween back in October. Kardashian honored her oldest son Saint's birthday on December 5 on Instagram with a message. "My twin Sainto! How are you 8 years old already? I just love you so so so much!" the ecstatic mother captioned multiple pictures and videos of Saint, including a cute old snapshot of him as an infant.

The multihyphenate, in another proof of her role as a devoted soccer parent, revealed in a recent episode of The Kardashians that she hired a Manny for Saint and Psalm to ensure they have a strong male influence. “I wanted a male around that would be picking them up and taking them to sports,” Kardashian explained in the show.

