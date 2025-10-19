Sabrina Carpenter’s SNL Performance Ignites Backlash Over Explicit Lyrics!

Saturday Night Live just got hit with a double F-bomb courtesy of Sabrina Carpenter. During the October 18 episode, the Grammy-winning singer hosted SNL for the first time and served as her own musical guest! Everything was going perfectly until her second performance, when she belted out her song Nobody’s Son and dropped the line, “He sure f—– me up.” Twice…on live television.

Within minutes, viewers sprinted to X (formerly Twitter) to confirm what they heard. “Wait, did Sabrina Carpenter just say f— live on TV? Didn’t Jenny Slate get fired for that a few years ago?!” one user exclaimed. Another fan gleefully posted, “Sabrina Carpenter getting away with singing ‘He sure f—ed me up’ on #SNL.” A third was in disbelief: “SABRINA DROPPING THE F BOMB TWICE ON AIR????” One viewer, perhaps defending Sabrina, asked: “Were they supposed to bleep her… or, [since] it’s after midnight, [doesn’t] matter?”

Apparently, the network censors either missed the memo or fell under Sabrina’s spell. Either way, the slip (or deliberate rebellion?) became the night’s biggest talking point. Her first song of the night, Manchild, went without a hitch. The track from her recent album Man’s Best Friend had fans cheering. But Nobody’s Son flipped the vibe as it turned her from “princess” to “provocateur” in between three verses.

🚨🚨🎧🎶🔥 Sabrina Carpenter delivers a Karate-themed performance of ‘Nobody’s Son’ on SNL. pic.twitter.com/rMKw7bXXVm — PARROT REPORT 🐦 (@PARROTREPORT) October 19, 2025

This was Sabrina Carpenter’s hosting debut — though not her first time performing on the Studio 8H stage. The 26-year-old Espresso singer first appeared on SNL in May 2024 as a musical when Jake Gyllenhaal was hosting, where she performed Espresso, Feather, and Nonsense. Since then, Sabrina’s career has gone from Disney darling to pop superstar. Her sixth album Short n’ Sweet debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 and earned her six Grammy nominations — and two wins, including Best Pop Vocal Album. Her single Espresso was Spotify’s second most-streamed song of 2024, as it racked up 1.6 billion plays.

After that came Please Please Please, Taste, and now Manchild, all have been chart dominators that crowned her a generational hitmaker. Sabrina’s rise has been almost cinematic. After playing Maya Hart on Disney Channel’s Girl Meets World, she reinvented herself as one of pop’s magnetic figures. Critics usually praise her versatility, storytelling, and stage presence.

She’s often said that Christina Aguilera, Madonna, and Taylor Swift are her influences. Sabrina Carpenter may be sweet, but she’s also edgy. And her latest SNL moment proved she’s outgrown her squeaky-clean image. Her latest album, Man’s Best Friend, released in August 2025, has been controversial because of its cover art (which some called “empowering,” others “degrading”). Yet, it debuted atop the Billboard 200.

So, was Sabrina’s on-air slip a genuine oversight or a flex of artistic authenticity? That might just depend on who you ask. But for SNL viewers, this episode will be remembered for its typical sketches but more for Sabrina’s mic drop. After all, pop stars have always flirted with controversy. From Janet’s Super Bowl to Miley’s twerking, every generation gets its own “Did that just happen?” TV shocker. Now, Sabrina Carpenter got hers!

