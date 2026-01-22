Ryanair Dedicates ‘Big Idiots Seat Sale’ To Elon Musk

The problem began when Elon Musk called for Ryanair CEO, Michael O’Leary to be sacked, while labeling him a “r****d t**t” and an “idiot” in several posts on Musk’s social media platform, X.

Following this, the Ryanair CEO hit back at a press conference, stating, “Elon Musk apparently took great umbrage and resorted to insulting me on X over the weekend calling me an ‘idiot’.”

“I think yesterday he also rounded on me and called me I think a r******d t**t”. All I would say to Elon Musk is he would have to join the back of a very, very, long queue of people who already think I’m a r******d t**t”, including my four teenage children.”

Meanwhile, not to lose out on the viral moment, Ryanair capitalized by launching the Big Idiots Seat Sale, which the CEO described as being “only available to Elon Musk and any other ‘idiots’ on X.”

To add to the moment, the Ryanair promotion is accompanied by a banner on the airline’s website, depicting a cartoon Musk and O’Leary, locked in a heated exchange.

But that isn’t all, as before the press conference, the airline also took to social media with a post referencing the Grok undress scandal. The post announced that O’Leary was ready to “address (undress??) Elon Musk’s latest Twitsh*t.”

The Instagram post continued, “Musk knows even less about airline ownership rules than he does about aircraft aerodynamics”, said MOL.

“Perhaps Musk needs a break?? Ryanair is launching a Great Idiots seat sale especially for Elon and any other idiots on ‘X’. 100,000 seats for just €16.99 one-way. Buy now before Musk gets one!!!”

One Instagram user was quick to comment, writing, “It’s good to know that Ryanair isn’t humiliating just us poor people. They’re humiliating millionaires too.” Another wrote, “I bet Ryanair can make it faster and safer to Mars and back than Musk, while a third penned: “You, sir, have my respect for life. I will forever fly with Ryanair just for its huge balls.”

Ryanair hasn’t always been the most popular airline, as many passengers have complained about the endless sale of drinks, snacks and other items and more during its flights. For this reason, one Instagram user applauded the post, writing:

The fact that the Ryanair marketing team have managed to slowly but consistently transform the image of the airline from the most hated in the U.K., to one that’s actually starting to be celebrated for all of its flaws is truly unbelievable. A true masterclass in brand — so good that the general public don’t even see it happening in front of them.

Another comment reads, “Best social media team so far!” while yet another wrote, “SpaceX vs Ryanair, war of the century.”

On that note, one person wrote, “Imagine saying the owner of Space X and one of the brightest minds of our time knows nothing about aircraft aerodynamics.”

One more social media user commented, writing, “Everyone may have their opinions on Ryanair, but I’m sure we can all agree that we cannot wait to see them rage bait Musk.”

Can someone pass the popcorn, please?