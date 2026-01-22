Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Trump’s World Economic Forum Speech — Throws Subtle Dig at Melania

Jimmy Kimmel is not the one to ever skip trolling Donald Trump! The host mocked the US president over his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, calling out Trump’s lengthy, boastful speech about his plans to acquire Greenland.

Kimmel didn’t just take a dig at the President but also at his wife, Melania Trump, for being cold as ice. During his speech, the 79-year-old confused Greenland with Iceland, leaving more room for Kimmel to ridicule him.

The show host started his monologue with, “Greenland, Greenland, Greenland. He said: ‘Greenland is not even land, it’s a big, beautiful block of ice’. And, he should know: He’s been married to one of those for twenty years.”

White House now openly lying about Trump’s open confusion at Davos. Three times in one minute, Trump mistakenly confused Greenland with Iceland. Here’s the video. https://t.co/eD0bUeT2VV pic.twitter.com/SahH6n6myq — John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@aravosis) January 21, 2026



During the Davos event, the President also added, “We saved Greenland. We won it big. Without us, right now you’d all be speaking German and… a little Japanese perhaps.”

According to Trump, only the US can protect Greenland from China and Russia while also contributing to national security. The theory has also been cited as one of the President’s reason to acquire Greenland.

Kimmel pointed out in his monologue, “Does anyone want to guess what the predominant language in Switzerland is? That’s right, it’s German. They are speaking German.” Then he joked, “We’re at Dementiacon 5.”

The talk-show host also had advice for Trump to remember the names of the land he’s trying to conquer. He said, “Mr President, Greenland is covered in ice, and ICE-land is what you’re turning Minneapolis into.”

I love Jimmy Kimmel so much. Offering Trump his awards if he’ll pull ICE out of Minneapolis is exactly the energy we need 🏆😂#ChoosePeaceNotChaos pic.twitter.com/CAQS3fgKfR — Jennifer Get In Good Trouble (@TheJenniWren) January 16, 2026

Long-time critic of Trump, Kimmel also offered the POTUS his award to remove ICE from Minnesota after the death of Renee Good murder.

He previously thanked the Republican leader of the nation for helping him win the 2026 Critics Choice Award, claiming the President keeps him relevant, and could not even get his show off the air for long over the Charlie Kirk controversy.

But that may happen again. Kimmel shared a Truth Social post by Trump about the FCC planning to bring new rules for Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The View. The host further stated that they are against being threatened by the FCC. He asked for the audience’s help in case that happens again.