Ryan Reynolds is 'Matchmaker' for Friend Hugh Jackman Amid Deborra-Lee Furness Divorce, Reports Say

In the realm of Hollywood friendships, few are as cherished and platonic as the bromance between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. Recently, as Jackman explores the challenging trials of divorce from Deborra-Lee Furness after 27 years of marriage, Reynolds has stepped in as a steadfast friend, reportedly stepping in the shoes of a matchmaker to help his pal find love once again. The dynamic duo, both famous for their wit and charisma, have been inseparable since the announcement of Jackman’s split from Deborra-Lee. Reynolds, a supportive pillar through this difficult period, has been going above and beyond the call of friendship as per the sources.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jon Kopaloff

Also Read: Ryan Reynolds Takes a Dig at Taylor Swift’s Beau Travis Kelce With This Hilarious Photoshopped Image

"Ryan has been there every step of the way with Hugh as he goes through his divorce from Deborra-Lee Furness," the source revealed. The friendship between the two actors has reached new heights, with Jackman joining Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively, just a week after the divorce announcement. The trio attended a Kansas City Chiefs game in New Jersey, flaunting the unbreakable bond between these Hollywood legends. The separation from Debora has no doubt taken an unexpected emotional toll on Jackman. Jackman once said in an interview for his then-wife, "I knew two weeks into meeting Deb that we were going to be together for the rest of our lives." The couple, who have unfollowed each other on Instagram, shared two decades of marriage, and their decision to end their relationship has been a significant life shift for both.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Monica Schipper

As per Radar, now, with Jackman expressing a potential interest in reentering the dating scene, Reynolds has taken on the role of Cupid. A source as per The Mirror claimed, "He wants to see Hugh happy again and has even suggested setting him up on a few low-key dates, he knows Hugh well and knows what will make him happy. Plus, Ryan has everyone's phone number!" Jackman with new zeal is on a new path. One source asserted, "He's going over the top with his workouts and buying state-of-the-art equipment, he's replacing his old wardrobe with hip designer duds and his metrosexual guy friends are turning him on to a stylist to help him with manscaping."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Malcolm Couzens

Also Read: Ryan Reynolds’ Reacts Hilariously to SAG-AFTRA's Halloween Costume Rules Amid Ongoing Strike

The Les Misérables actor, who has been notably introspective in recent Instagram posts, is gradually finding his way back to a brighter outlook. After nearly three decades of marriage, the prospect of dating again may seem daunting, but with Reynolds by his side, Hugh can navigate this new chapter with a trusted friend and, perhaps, a touch of humor. As the Deadpool duo continues to captivate audiences on-screen, their off-screen camaraderie adds a heartwarming touch to the narrative, proving that in the world of Hollywood friendships, some bonds only strengthen with time.

More from Inquisitr

Ryan Reynolds Speaks About His ‘Not So Great’ Mental Health, 'It Spins Out of Control’ Sometimes

‘Jersey Shore’ Stars Called Out Joy Behar and Ryan Reynolds for Rudeness, Immensely Praising Beyoncé