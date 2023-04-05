Ryan Gosling's New Trailer Receives Criticism from Barbie Fans, Compare Actor's Look to Ellen DeGeneres

Ryan Gosling has become a viral meme target after the trailer for his upcoming film Barbie was recently dropped. Fans were left thoroughly disappointed over the 42-year-old's casting coupe and took jibes at calling him old while comparing him with popular talk show host Ellen DeGeneres. The upcoming iconic film trailer, which is directed by Greta Gerwig, sees the first impressionable glimpse of 'Barbieland' with actors Gosling, 42, and Margot Robbie, 32, showing off their comedic flair as the famed dolls.

However, fans quickly took to social media to criticize the La La Land actor for his likeness to DeGeneres, 65, with his signature platinum crop and sports luxe dressing style.

One fan commented, "You all gonna jump me if I say Ryan Gosling kinda looks like Ellen in that Barbie trailer? Cause if so I didn't say that." Another one wrote: "Is that Ellen?" Other fans were specific about ageism and took jibes about the decision to cast the Gray Man actor in a typically youthful role and quipped: "Ken needs Botox." Other fans wrote: "Barbie trailer looks INCREDIBLE but MAN Ryan Gosling as Ken looks so old. The bleached hair isn’t doing what it’s supposed to be done, unfortunately."

Another branded Gosling's appearance as an 'aging generous Palm Springs daddy' while another wrote: "Ryan Gosling looks fake old in the Barbie trailer." One fan penned: "Is it just me or does Ryan Gosling look sm older in the Barbie movie's trailer????"

Following an initial first teaser that paid homage to Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey, the highly anticipated film has fans eyeing every single detail and frame. The romantic comedy showcases Margot's Barbie having fun with Ryan's Ken in a hyper-real Barbie-inspired world - dubbed 'Barbieland'.

Speaking about how he came to accept the role of loser Ken, Gosling shared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that it was a bad omen that led him to play the role.“Best script I’ve ever read,” he said of the comedy from director Greta Gerwig, who had emailed him a copy of the screenplay to look over before he accepted the part, as he revealed to the show host Jimmy Fallon. “I walk out into the backyard. Do you know where I found Ken and Jimmy? Face down in the mud next to a squished lemon,” Gosling told the host. He had stumbled on his daughters’ toy lying in the dirt, so he saw it as a good sign — and took a photo of the doll and texted it to the Lady Bird director, writing: “I shall be your Ken, for this story must be told.”