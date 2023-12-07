Ryan Edwards of ‘Teen Mom’ Seems Solemn in Recent Mugshot During a Court Appearance After His Arrest

During his Tuesday, December 5 court appearance, Teen Mom star Ryan Edwards seemed alert in a fresh mug shot picture after the judge revoked his probation. In a white collared shirt and matching white gauged earrings, the MTV celebrity appeared serious as he faced directly into the camera for his profile picture. As he waited for the results of a drug test, Edwards was placed under arrest at a check-in hearing. He is being detained without release before his next court appearance on Friday, December 8.

FINALLY! He’s another fkr who’s had chance after chance. Idiot. Guess Mummy has had enough of his crap too.



Teen Mom's Ryan Edwards arrested in court after judge 'loses patience' as troubled star awaits drug test results | The US Sun https://t.co/hrgdBUalo4 — Hatter Banter 🇬🇧🎩🗣 (@lTweetStuff) December 5, 2023

US Weekly claimed that Edwards was discovered "unconscious and unresponsive in the driver's seat of his truck" in April. In July, he was mandated to check into Chattanooga, Tennessee's CADAS Rehab. As part of a plea agreement, the MTV celebrity admitted guilt to driving while intoxicated and drug possession on November 6 after being charged with reckless driving in October, according to The Sun. The outlet was able to get video evidence showing Edwards being ejected from a pub on November 25 later the same month.

District Attorney Coty Wamp reportedly asked Judge Starnes if they may give Edwards a drug test at Tuesday's hearing. Wamp said, "He is late for his vivitrol shot. He was supposed to get it on Nov. 17. We know what happens when you go longer than a month... The rehab representative believes it is way past overdue. That would correspond with his behavior at the bar. He was drug-screened yesterday. By Friday, we will have those results back."

He further added, "The state would ask he be taken into custody if he does not pass. He agreed to submit a report on his continuing care and follow-up. He hasn't done it. If he does not do that by Friday and show he went to AA... If he doesn’t go, if he fails drug screens, the state will file this petition." Judge Starnes responded, "He's going into custody. He was told to do it. My patience is gone. You had chance after chance after chance. The results will be back Friday."

The U.S. Sun exclusively received court documents that said: "The Defendant is currently on probation for Harassment, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Driving Under the Influence. On each of these charges, Defendant Edwards was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days, each ordered to run consecutively to one another, for an effective sentence of three years on Hamilton County Probation."

The documents further stated, "Furthermore, the defendant agreed to 'submit a comprehensive report for follow-up treatment to the court. Defendant has failed to complete any of the above recommendations that Defendant agreed to complete as part of Defendant's plea agreement." The papers also mentioned the "bar incident" and added, "It also recently came to the State's attention that Defendant was involved in an altercation at a local bar in which the Defendant had to be forcibly removed from the bar by security. For these reasons, the State petitions this Court to revoke the Defendant's probation and require Defendant to serve the balance of his sentence at Hamilton County Jail."

