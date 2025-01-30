World-renowned Russian figure skating champions Yevgenia Shishkova, 53, and Vadim Naumov, 56, are among the first victims identified in the devastating mid-air collision, over Washington, D.C., Russian news agency TASS reports. The married pair who are celebrated for winning the 1994 World Figure Skating Championship, were reportedly traveling with their 23-year-old son, Maxim Naumov, a rising star in Team USA’s figure skating scene.

A last glimpse from inside American Airlines Flight 5342 was shared just hours before the aircraft’s devastating mid-air collision. On Wednesday, January 29, 2025, Spencer Lane, a 26-year-old U.S. figure skater, posted a photo from his seat inside the plane as it taxied at Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport before takeoff. He captioned it with “ICT -> DCA.” Little did anyone have any idea that the journey was about to end in tragedy.

The athlete family was aboard American Airlines Flight 5342, as they were returning from the National Development Camp in Wichita, Kansas, when the passenger jet collided mid-air with a US Army Black Hawk helicopter near Ronald Reagan National Airport at approximately 9 p.m. Wednesday. Tragically, no survivors have been located so far. Responders pulled at least 19 bodies from the frigid waters of the Potomac River. However, some reports claims, their son was not in the jet.

Maxim, who placed fourth at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships last week, had attended the Wichita camp alongside several other athletes, coaches, and family members. U.S. Figure Skating, the national governing body for the sport, confirmed that multiple members of the figure skating community were on board the doomed flight.

“We are devastated by this unspeakable tragedy and hold the victims’ families closely in our hearts. We will continue to monitor the situation and will release more information as it becomes available,” U.S. Figure Skating said in an official statement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kuwait Times Archive (@kuwaittimes.archive)

Authorities have yet to confirm the full list of victims. Families and friends are clinging to hope despite the grim search efforts. Among them is Hamaad Raza, who revealed his wife had sent a last message before the crash. She told him she would be “landing in 20 minutes.”

“I tried to reply, but the message wouldn’t send,” Raza told CBS News. “I had a bad feeling… I’m praying someone is pulling her from the river as we speak.”

Ice skating coaches and 1994 world pairs champions Yevgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov were on plane that collided with a Black Hawk chopper in Washington DC. Their son Maxim Naumov had competed at US figure skating championship in Wichita but was not on board!#planecrash #RIP pic.twitter.com/uv52KYOIot — The Last Show- Karen Lee (@thelastshow) January 30, 2025

Despite desperate rescue efforts, authorities have acknowledged the harsh reality of the operation. DC Fire and EMS Chief John A. Donnelly Sr. described the search conditions, saying:

“The water is dark, it is murky, and that is a very tough condition for them to dive in.” There’s also a hotline for people: 1-800 679 8215.

With over 300 emergency responders deployed, officials warn that the operation could take several days. Meanwhile, investigators are piecing together what went so horribly wrong in some of the most heavily monitored airspace in the world.