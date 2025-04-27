Russia Strikes Ukraine with Nearly 150 Drones Hours After Trump Doubts Putin’s Peace Desire

Russia carried out a widespread drone and airstrike attack across Ukraine overnight on Sunday that killed at least four people, according to officials. The deadly escalation came after President Donald Trump had already questioned Vladimir Putin’s sincerity in seeking peace.

The regional prosecutor’s office reported that three people were killed and four others wounded early Sunday during airstrikes targeting the Donetsk region, specifically the city of Kostyantynivka. In a separate attack, one person died and a 14-year-old girl was injured during a drone strike in Pavlohrad city, located in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Also, the region was attacked too, in the third consecutive night as per the local Governor, Serhii Lysak.

This attack was launched consequently when Russia stated to have regained control over the remaining parts of the Kursk region which Ukrainian forces seized in a surprise incursion last August. Ukrainian officials stated that fighting for Kursk region is still on.

On the other hand, Donald Trump said on Saturday that he has some doubts on the Russian President, Vladimir Putin if he want to end the more than three-year war in Ukraine, and he also expressed the new skepticism that a peace deal can be executed too. Only a day earlier, Trump had said Ukraine and Russia were “ very close to a deal.”

Donald Trump wrote in a social media post that, “There was no reason for Putin to be shooting missiles into civilian areas, cities and towns, over the last few days.”

This came when he was flying back to the United States after attending Pope Francis’ funeral at the Vatican, where he met briefly with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Besides, Donald Trump hinted at some further sanctions with Russia.

The conversation in between Donald Trump and Zelenskyy made the headline as this was the first time these two world leaders encountered since their last meeting a few months back at the Oval House which got highly heated.

Coming to the attacks, which Russia did to Ukraine, the Ukraine Air Force said, there were a total of 149 exploding drones and decoys fired adding that 57 were intercepted and another 67 jammed.

As per some local officials, another person was found injured in the drone attacks in the Odesha region and another one in the Zhytomyr area. Four people were also wounded in a Russian airstrike in the Kherson city on Sunday morning.

Zelensky meets with Trump on the sidelines of Pope Francis’s funeral “I don’t have a problem with this meeting. It’s what Pope Francis wanted. It’s as if he made it happen in his death.” Zelensky is a much bigger man than Trump after the way Trump treated him at the White House… pic.twitter.com/tKG3y0LaRM — LynnZ (@ZemanLynnZ) April 26, 2025

The Russian Defense Ministry said that its air defenses shot down five Ukrainian drones near the Bryansk border along with three drones near the Crimean peninsula which was illegally annexed by Russia in 2014.

Besides, five people were also wounded when Ukrainian forces shelled the city of Horlivka in the partially occupied Donetsk region, the city’s Russian-installed Mayor Ivan Prikhodko said.