Russell Brand Slammed for Saying Those Who 'Care About Democracy' Would Be 'Better Off' With Trump

The internet united to deliver severe backlash against comedian Russell Brand after he voiced a controversial opinion about Trump. The disgraced comedian said that those who truly 'care about democracy' would be better off voting for former President Donald Trump over President Joe Biden in the upcoming election, as per Fox News. However, this statement from Brand sparked a huge storm of criticism on social media.

“If you care about democracy, if you care about freedom, I don’t know how you could do anything other than vote for Donald Trump.”

In particular, on X (formerly Twitter), the reactions were swift and scathing. @RpsAgainstTrump shared a video captioning it, "Russell Brand, a notorious pro-Putin conspiracy theorist who's been accused of sexual assault by 4 women, endorsed Trump: 'If you care about democracy, if you care about freedom, I don't know how you could do anything other than vote for Donald Trump.'"

The backlash intensified as users expressed their disdain and questioned Brand's motives. @damocrat tweeted, "I wonder what it is about the grifting sexual predator, Donald Trump, that attracts someone like Russell Brand?" implying that Brand's endorsement of Trump was questionable, given the former President's controversial reputation. Others used sarcasm to express their disappointment at Brand's stance. @Airsculpture exclaimed, "So Russell Brand is a Trump supporter as well as a fecking sex case. Colour me shocked."

The insults continued to pour in, with @SOHusky1 calling Brand an 'Infamous UK clown knobhead' and labeling him as a "Trump supporter, a little coward who bends the knee to #pedoputin, and a flipping sex creep." @TudorChick1501 shouted out loud her sentiments, saying, "What is democracy to you, Russell Brand? Because Donald Trump made it possible for the government to tell me what I can and can’t do with my uterus. That doesn’t feel democratic to me. That feels very much authoritarian."

In a lengthy tweet, @DefiyantlyFree provided further context, referring to recent endorsements of Trump by public figures like Dr. Phil and rapper 50 Cent. The tweet also cited a New York Times poll suggesting that Trump's conviction had minimal impact on his supporters. Furthermore, the post highlighted how Brand's support was apparently part of a bigger trend of more people backing the former President despite his recent guilty verdict.

Yesterday Russell Brand came out and endorsed Donald Trump and said that the only way to save the Republic is to vote for Trump.



Brand made these comments while chatting with model and RNC spokeswoman Elizabeth Pipko on his podcast, Stay Free with Russell Brand. In the clip, Brand said people need to vote for Trump to save democracy and freedom. He also added that he was worried about censorship, war funding, and Americans being divided. Then, the comedian also criticized the 'snobbery' and 'contempt' directed at Trump supporters.

On the other hand, Brand accused the Biden administration of 'emulating' and 'plagiarizing' Trump's policies while simultaneously criminalizing him through the 'weaponization of the legal system,' as per The New York Post. Brand added, "The idea of this…Orwellian nightmare continuing all the while they’re telling you that they’re helping you is a far greater threat than their constant portrayal of Trump as a mad strongman figure."