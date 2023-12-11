Kris Jenner, the iconic momager of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, has long been at the center of attention, especially regarding her romantic life with longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble. Recently, rumors about an engagement have been buzzing, and fans are on high alert after a conspicuous dinner outing in Beverly Hills. The 68-year-old reality star, famous for her presence in Keeping Up With the Kardashians and the current series The Kardashians, has been dating Gamble, a 43-year-old business executive, since August 2014. The couple’s journey has been documented on their reality shows, providing fans with glimpses into their dynamic. While Kris and Corey haven’t officially announced any plans to tie the knot, rumors started swirling following Kris’s latest appearance in Beverly Hills. The mother stepped out for a girls’ night at the famous restaurant Funke, accompanied by friends, including actress Rita Wilson.

What grabbed the attention of eagle-eyed fans was Kris’ choice of accessories, specifically a large diamond and ruby ring adorning her wedding finger. The conspicuous bling swiftly fueled engagement rumors, prompting fans to speculate whether Gamble was ready to take their relationship to the next level. This is not the first time engagement rumors have circulated about Kris and Corey. In a teaser for the Season 4 finale of The Kardashians, Kris was seen in what appeared to be an engagement ring during a conversation with her daughter Kourtney Kardashian. The speculation intensified as Kourtney mentioned plans for a gender reveal party, and fans couldn't help but connect the dots.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo

As per The Sun, social media was abuzz with conspiracy theories and questions about Kris’s relationship status. Some fans pointed to the hypothetical engagement ring, while others mused about a potential secret wedding. The mystery spiked as Kris, seemingly unfazed by the rumors continued with her busy schedule. In a recent announcement on The Kardashians, Kris revealed that a documentary about her life was in the talk. As she met with film producer Brian Grazer, Kris shared her happiness about the upcoming project, exclaiming, "I have this amazing opportunity back here in Los Angeles, and we're on our way to see Brian Grazer have a huge meeting about a documentary about moi."

Amid the engagement speculations, Kris also welcomed a new addition to the Kardashian-Jenner family, her grandson, Rocky Thirteen, was born to Kourtney and Travis Barker last month. Kris, now a "Lovey" to 13 grandkids, continues navigating the complexities of her personal and professional life, keeping fans intrigued and guessing what's next for the beloved momager. As engagement rumors persist, Kris remains an enigmatic figure, leaving fans eagerly anticipating any official announcements about her relationship with Gamble. Only time will tell whether wedding bells are in the future for Kris and her longtime beau.

