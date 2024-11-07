Royal Insider Claims Meghan Markle Might Run for US President in Future: "You Never Know..."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chose not to support Donald Trump or Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential race, even though they had backed Joe Biden earlier in the 2020 contest. The sources claim that the royal couple was strongly cautioned against endorsing any candidate this time around due to concerns that doing so would violate the Royal Family's history of maintaining political neutrality. Although there has long been speculation that Markle would pursue a career in politics, one royal source asserts that she can run for president in the future.

Meghan Markle attends the Land Rover Driving Challenge, on April 16, 2022, in the Netherlands. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Max Mumby)

Now distanced from the Royal Family, Markle no longer faces the obligation of political neutrality that once came with her royal duties. Grant Harrold, a former butler to King Charles and Queen Camilla said, "It's not impossible Meghan would run for president, but quite unlikely, and would people vote for her? It’s an interesting situation. It is possible that they might not be encouraged as they don’t tend to get as involved politically." As reported by the Mirror, he added, "However, you never know what her next plan could be. But would Harry be able to support her?"

Hahaha, she could not even get her family's vote. 🤣 — Jeanevibes (@GigiNapalan) November 6, 2024

Harrold also stated that Harry and Markle's choice to move to a different country would probably not be impacted by Trump's election win. He believes that personal, not political, factors would mark any prospective relocation, including their potential return to Europe. This conversation follows Nigel Farage's question earlier this year about whether Harry would receive preferential treatment, to which Trump firmly responded "NO," as reported by the Mirror. The subject arose after Harry revealed in his memoir, Spare, that he had used magic mushrooms at a Hollywood party. This revelation could potentially complicate his visa status.

Meanwhile, the royal insider added that regardless of what path Markle chooses, Harry will most probably continue to be urged to stay out of the political world. Given that he is in line to the throne, such a move could be problematic for him. It is assumed that Harry, who has never voted in the UK, will remain impartial, but there are ongoing whispers that his American-born wife is still considering a career in national politics. Since they left the Royal Family in 2020, the rumors have been there, but she has never responded to these rumors.

Markle has long been known for her direct involvement in political matters, especially in recent years, as reported by Sky News. Her political aspirations reached a new level of speculation last year when rumors surfaced that California Governor Gavin Newsom might choose her to fill the Senate seat left vacant by the passing of Dianne Feinstein. According to reports, Markle, who has demonstrated a strong interest in social causes and advocacy, worked behind the scenes to establish relationships with influential Democratic leaders to prepare for a possible campaign. This included a meeting with Governor Newsom that lasted an hour. However, in the end, Laphonza Butler was chosen by Newsom to occupy the seat despite her efforts.