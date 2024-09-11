Kamala Harris Leads Against Trump in National Polls — But Faces Tight Battles in Key Swing States

After President Joe Biden’s debate failure in June, this year, many Democrats started calling for his replacement, and he proposed Vice President Kamala Harris to take up the mantle. Ever since she launched her campaign, she has also enjoyed much success; this is well illustrated by the recent polls, the funds that she has been able to raise, and the attendance level at her rally. Furthermore, on Saturday it was reported that Harris was leading against Donald Trump in national polls. However, this lead slims down in the key states that are decisive for the election.

According to The Guardian’s national poll tracker, Harris was up at 47.5% and Trump was at 43.9%. Even if this gives her the lead overall, it may not be enough to give her the much-needed Electoral College votes. Politico reporter Steven Shepard also claimed that with the Republicans having an advantage in the Electoral College, the race feels like a 'knife fight in a phone booth.'

Harris’ popularity dip came just before her crucial debate with Trump on Tuesday night. Still, U.S. Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg weighed in on the situation. He claimed, “[The main focus of Harris is] to make sure Americans understand the difference in visions and are reminded that they already agree with her on the issues that matter most to them." As reported by The Telegraph, he added, “That’s going to be challenging. It will take almost super-human focus and discipline to deal with Donald Trump. It’s no ordinary proposition.”

James Johnson, co-founder of the polling firm JL Partners, noted that Harris’ polling numbers have suffered since Robert F. Kennedy Jr. exited the race last month. Johnson said, “The honeymoon is over for Harris. Harris peaked a week before the DNC. There was a sense of relief when she took over from Biden and she managed to energize people who weren’t impressed by him, but since RFK dropped out of the race, shoring up voters for Trump and his position, [Ms. Harris flagging in the polls] is a trend that’s been happening. There is a desire to see more detail from her. Not seeing her do interviews is a concern for some voters.”

Johnson also said that Tuesday’s debate between Harris and Trump would be a very crucial moment for both of them: “The debates really matter. It all hangs on Tuesday.” Johnson’s views were similar to those of Christina Harvey, executive director of Stand Up America, who also highlighted the debate's significance. As reported by USA Today, she said, "What happened in June demonstrates just how important debates still are in a presidential election. It will be important because these two candidates have such a different promise and vision for America's future."