Royal Family Under Fire as Alleged Hidden Children Claims Resurface: Who Are They?

Being born or marrying into the royal family and gaining the title, wealth, and public responsibility is an experience few people share. However, public perception does not always reflect reality. Marrying into royalty may seem like a dream, but real life in Europe’s royal families is far from a fairy tale.

Unlike ordinary relationships, where couples can navigate their union without external interference, royal couples often conduct their relationships under intense media scrutiny. They are expected to test their compatibility during the courtship period before settling down, but the outcome in these cases is most likely to be a gamble.

According to reporting by The List, even with the most perfect and compatible pair, human behavior remains unpredictable. When these relationships end, speculations from third parties often reach tabloid headlines. Although these speculations fade over time, several royals have faced public allegations involving claims of children born outside marriage.

Some claims involving members of royal families have received public attention, though many remain unverified.

Some commentators have suggested that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor might not be the biological son of Prince Philip, but these claims are not based on circumstantial evidence or observations.

To begin with, there are testimonial cases of royal love children. Prince Albert II of Monaco has acknowledged two children born outside marriage. He is the second child and only son of Prince Rainier III and Princess Grace.

His daughter, Jazmin Grace Grimaldi, was born in 1992 after her mother, Tamara Rotolo, had a short casual relationship with the Prince during a trip to Monaco. Albert confirmed paternity in 2006 following legal proceedings, and he acknowledged Jazmin as his daughter in 2006 when she was 14.

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Likewise, the royal had already publicly recognized another child—his son, Alexandre Grimaldi—born in 2003 to Nicole Coste. Unlike Jazmin’s case, Alexandre was from a longer-term relationship. Albert maintained private contact but formally acknowledged him in 2005 after intense media scrutiny.

In 2005, Nicole Coste, a former Air France flight attendant from Togo, claimed her son Eric Alexandre Coste was Prince Albert’s son. After a prolonged legal battle, it was proven that he was Albert’s biological son, known as Alexandre Grimaldi. Prince Albert II has been married to Princess Charlene since 2011; they share three children.

Similarly, an Australian man, Simon Dorante-Day, has claimed that King Charles III and Queen Camilla are his biological parents. However, no evidence supported the claim that their relationship during their younger days resulted in the unexpected pregnancy.

Meanwhile, the infamous affair between Camilla and Charles while the latter was married to the late Princess Diana grabbed way too much attention than it deserved back in the 90s. Despite brutal media scrutiny, after Charles became King following Queen Elizabeth’s demise on Sept. 8, 2022, Camilla officially took the title of Queen.

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A separate claim involves a Canada-based woman who alleged that King Charles III fathered her son during an alleged relationship in the late 1970s. However, no credible evidence has supported the claim from the British royal family.

Furthermore, Princess Anne’s former husband, Captain Mark Phillips, fathered a daughter, Felicity Tonkin, during an extramarital relationship in the 1980s with New Zealand teacher Heather Tonkin.

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DNA testing confirmed his paternity, leading to the end of their marriage. Anne’s children have never mingled with Felicity or met her. The family has largely avoided public comment on the matter.

Disclaimer: All information cited in this story is taken from sources mentioned above. Inquistr does not take any responsibility for it.