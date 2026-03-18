Royal Expert Suggests Abdication May Be The Only Way Forward For King Charles

Prince Andrew’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein has had a significant impact on the British royal family. Every member faced tremendous scrutiny, especially senior members such as King Charles and Prince William, as reported by The Washington Post.

In such a scenario, Andrew Lownie, author of Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, mentioned a possible solution that might save the crown. He suggested abdication as a possible way forward on the podcast The Royalist Podcast, as reported by The Daily Beast.

Lownie also commented that trying to hide the issue might be as bad as the original allegations. He stated, “And the problem is, having denied it before, they’ve just got to keep denying it.”

“It is a cover-up, and the cover-up is proving to be as bad as the initial crimes. So, I mean, all they can do, I think, is either to hope that the war in the Middle East takes everyone’s attention away from this. But I don’t think that’s going to work.”

KING CHARLES MAY QUIT AS ANDREW DRAGS THE PALACE INTO CRISIS Investigators are digging through Prince Andrew’s finances over claims sensitive government information may have been traded. Palace insiders say officials are quietly preparing for reputational fallout, while reports… pic.twitter.com/6myibyG8eF — NewsForce (@Newsforce) March 10, 2026

But apparently, there is one way, “Charles has to fall on his sword, and accept that he…has to take the blame for this, and William takes over.”

There is also the problem of whether King Charles interfered with the investigation into Andrew or not as mentioned by Lownie.

He further added, “They brought this problem on themselves. If they had dealt with it much earlier, and being more ruthless, there wouldn’t be these wider questions being asked about royal accountability and privilege, but there also wouldn’t be questions now being asked about the King himself.”

King Charles had issued a statement after Prince Andrew was arrested on his 66th birthday, as reported by People.

The statement noted, “I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office. What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities.”

Not only the King, but reports claim that Prince William is also planning to distance himself from Andrew.

By all measures, King Charles III is choosing country over family, tough love over sibling loyalty, preserving the crown above all else. But is it enough to quiet critics at a time when antimonarchy sentiment is louder than ever? Read more: 🔗 https://t.co/luFKkpYjjB pic.twitter.com/7f5yKr0FRY — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) March 7, 2026

British journalist Rob Shuter wrote on his Substack, Naughty But Nice, that a palace source has revealed some crucial information. According to the report, William has vowed not to let Andrew attend King Charles’s eventual funeral.

The insider claimed, “William has made a very firm decision. Andrew will never be around Catherine or the kids again. That door is completely closed.”

They also stressed, “William’s priority is protecting Catherine and the children. He doesn’t want them anywhere near the controversy surrounding Andrew.”

Later, adding, “When the time eventually comes for King Charles’s funeral, William does not want Andrew there. He doesn’t want that shadow anywhere near Catherine or his children.”