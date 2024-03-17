Royal Expert Claims Queen ‘Had High Hopes’ for Meghan Markle and Princess Kate’s Collaboration

The deceased Queen Elizabeth 'had high hopes' that Prince William, Princess Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle would unite to lead the next generation of monarchs. Last year Majesty magazine editor-in-chief Ingrid Seward told The Mirror, "Prince Harry’s place in the royal family has changed dramatically since the death of his grandmother and his father became King. Instead of the prominent role, he would have had, Harry was relegated to the bottom of the royal list. Almost but not quite an outsider."

‘She had such high hopes for Harry, and such high hopes for Meghan.’



The year before Prince Philip passed away, in 2020, Harry and Markle resigned from their position as senior working royals. The pair currently resides in the United States with their two children, Prince Archie, who is four years old, and Princess Lilibet, who is two. Seward revealed to the outlet, "The late Queen was deeply saddened when he and Meghan gave up their working roles within the family and left for California with her great-grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet. The late Queen loved him. So did Prince Philip. Harry was good company and made them laugh. The Queen has always preferred the company of light-hearted young people like her grandson Harry, to that of intellectuals. Harry would be the first to admit that his expensive private school education gave him nothing more than a quick wit and an excellent talent for mimicry."

The editor-in-chief further added, "The Queen had high hopes that the foursome might spearhead the monarchy of the future. Sharing the sometimes demanding, duller duties and supporting their father into the future when she was no longer around. The Queen thought Harry and Meghan had universal appeal until the woes of the world and their lives took over and things began to go downhill. Even then she had high hopes for their multi-cultural appeal to the young commonwealth – her baby as Prince Philip called it." According to a recent biography written by Seward, the late Queen initially 'approved' of Prince Harry's fiancée but subsequently deemed her wedding gown to be 'too white' for a divorcee.

Seward wrote in a part that was featured in the Daily Mail: "From their very first meeting, over tea at Buckingham Palace, the Queen approved of Meghan Markle. Not only did she like her, she had high hopes for what the American actress might be able to achieve with Harry for the youth of the Commonwealth. Soon the country as a whole seemed to take to Meghan with equally genuine delight. One of the few wary of succumbing to her charm offensive, however, was Prince Philip. While the Queen continued to champion Harry’s new love, he warned his wife to be cautious. It was uncanny, he told her, how much Meghan reminded him of the Duchess of Windsor."

Queen Elizabeth's uncle, Edward VIII, abdicated the monarchy in 1936 when she was ten years old, claiming his love for the divorced American woman he wished to marry. He and Wallis Simpson left the Royal family and moved abroad to become the Duke and Duchess of Windsor. Seward also mentioned in her book, "According to Lady Elizabeth, the Queen was dismayed by Harry’s high-handed attitude both before and after the wedding, and their relationship was ‘quite badly damaged by it all. It was even more damaged when Harry decided to give up being a working royal and leave the country – a decision, said Lady Elizabeth, that the Queen never truly understood."