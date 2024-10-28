Royal Expert Claims Meghan Markle Might 'Dump' Prince Harry Soon: "She Doesn't Need Him..."

The relationship between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has always captured the public's interest. However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been spotted making solo appearances lately, leading to rumors of their potential separation. Speaking of this, it was recently speculated by royal historian Hugo Vickers that the Duchess may decide to part ways with Harry at some point. Using Markle's history of parting from those close to her as evidence of her character, he contends that she would eventually feel independent enough to end their marriage.

Prince Harry at the Mirror Group phone hacking trial on June 6, 2023, in London. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images| Photo By Max Mumby)

As reported by The Sun, Vickers said, "I hate to say it but her form is that she dumped her father, she dumped her first husband, she dumped her Canadian chef lover. She dumped Jessica Mulroney. She then dumped the entire British Royal family." He added, "So who is going to be next for the chop? I think inevitably, probably Prince Harry, and there'll come a time when she'll think that she doesn't need him." The expert further noted that while it hasn't occurred just yet, Harry is likely to be portrayed as the one at fault in the future, as reported by the Mirror.

𝐌𝐞𝐠𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐥𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐲 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 "𝐆𝐡𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐞𝐧" 𝐒𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐭 𝐑𝐮𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐬

Royal expert Hugo Vickers has offered a grim prediction about Prince Harry's future with Meghan Markle, suggesting she may ultimately "dump" him entirely. Vickers,… pic.twitter.com/3AodmmNGZM — PopBuzzRecap (@PopBuzzRecap) October 28, 2024

He argued that Markle could easily portray herself as a wronged woman, claiming that Harry has acted just like everyone else. According to the expert, the Duchess never acknowledges her mistakes. Vickers also expressed doubts about the impact of Markle's projects on Harry, asserting that he does better when engaged in causes he truly cares about, such as the Invictus Games. The biographer believes that Harry has positioned himself as a victim in his relationship with Markle, constantly voicing complaints. This, he suggests, is at odds with the spirit and purpose of the Invictus Games.

Vickers said, "You know there are interviews; Oprah Winfrey, Netflix, the book Spare. It's all a litany of 'poor little me' complaints, which is terrible." He contends that Markle's presence was a catalyst for the situation, though he acknowledges that Harry also played a role in it. He added, "My reading of it is, that she detected that he was uncomfortable about certain things, and in a way, she exploited that and fed on it to the point that he definitely went willingly." Recently, Tina Brown spoke about a similar sentiment during a podcast, suggesting that Harry is being led "like a lamb to the slaughter," following Markle like a child. Over the years, she hasn't shied away from voicing her opinions on the Sussexes.

Speaking of Harry and Markle's recent solo outings, last month, Harry traveled alone to New York, London, and Southern Africa to support several humanitarian causes. On the other hand, Markle celebrated the International Day of the Girl by interacting with young girls and attending a red carpet event without her husband. According to a source close to them, the couple's goals have changed, as evidenced by these individual appearances. According to a second insider, the Duke and Duchess have now established themselves as individuals rather than just as a couple.