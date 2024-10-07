Royal Blunder Spotted by Fans as Buckingham Palace Announces Princess Beatrice's Pregnancy

Royal fans noticed a peculiar mistake that went unnoticed by Buckingham Palace when it announced Princess Beatrice's pregnancy. The formal announcement, meant to inform the public about the pregnancy of the late Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter and her husband Edoardo Mapelli, was shared on the official royal family handle on X (formerly known as Twitter). The incorrect announcement referred to Beatrice as "Her Royal Highess" rather than "Her Royal Highness,' as per People.

🎉🍼 Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together early in the new year; a sibling for Wolfie and Sienna.



👑 His Majesty The King has been informed and both families are… pic.twitter.com/wa5XddwMsJ — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 1, 2024

The error in the post was pointed out by the eagle-eyed fans, who commented on the glaring error. However, after posting it, the Royal Family page instantaneously removed it and reposted the announcement with the corrected version. The rectified version read, "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together in early spring; a sibling for Wolfie, aged eight, and Sienna, aged three. His Majesty The King has been informed and both families are delighted with the news." The post also included adorable pictures of Beatrice with her family, as well as the royal couple's daughter, Sienna, and Edo's eight-year-old son Wolfie from his previous relationship.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dan Kitwood

News of the Princess's pregnancy was much welcome, especially after the several distressing occurrences that have marred the royal family in recent times. For instance, according to Mirror, Beatrice's mother, Sarah Ferguson also had a battle with cancer. The Duchess of York underwent a treatment for malignant melanoma skin cancer in January 2024 after her battle with breast cancer (as she went ahead with a preventive mastectomy).

Ferguson also congratulated her daughter for the beautiful news about welcoming a new member of their family. Sharing a post on her Instagram handle she wrote, "A very proud GiGi/Mum today. Such an incredible blessing and an embrace to my heart. Wolfie, August, Ernie, and Sienna will be over the moon to have the fifth member of the five aside! 💜"

Fans thronged with their wishes on Ferguson's post, with many congratulating the royal members. @sian_Ip wrote, "So lovely that you include Beatrice’s stepson in your list of Grandchildren, truly warms my ❤️." @snowboots81 said, "Congratulations on another grandchild, and congratulations to Princess Beatrice and Edo on the new bundle of joy on the way! 🍼🐣🩵🩵🩷🩵💛." @lunarwitch_kat congratulated by commenting, "Such lovely news that you’re going to be a grandma again 🥰"

HRH Princess Beatrice of York will now be styled as ‘HRH Princess Beatrice, Mrs. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’, as married British princesses lose the territorial designation.



A not legally recognised alternative style: ‘HRH Princess Beatrice, Countess Mapelli Mozzi’. pic.twitter.com/f6APICQpSv — RoyalArjan (@RoyalArjan) July 17, 2020

Interestingly, Beatrice, who is addressed as "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice of York," could not extend her royal status to her husband. Mozzi was not given a dukedom or an earldom from the late Queen Elizabeth II. However, he has Italian heritage and is a Count. Mozzi is a real estate mogul and that makes Beatrice "Countess or Countessa" in Italy, as reported by Hello! Nevertheless, the titles are not validated officially by the Italian Republic but can be used out of respect.