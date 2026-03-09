“Rot in the System” — Dr. Oz Blasts Gavin Newsom, Tim Walz Over Medicaid Fraud

Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Dr. Mehmet Oz, had harsh words for several politicians while discussing Medicaid fraud, specifically singling out Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Speaking on 77 WABC’s “Cats Roundtable” on Sunday, Oz said those three governors have “not been serious about those problems.” Walz managed to mostly escape Oz’s fury, which he instead saved for Hochul and Newsom.

“There’s a rot in the system,” Oz said. “The fraud you see in New York state isn’t a flaw — it’s a feature for some people.”

Oz previously announced that his office is investigating Hochul and New York’s $124 billion Medicaid program. For the unfamiliar, Medicaid is a public health insurance system designed to provide health coverage to, among other groups, low-income Americans, pregnant women, the elderly, and those with disabilities.

Oz went one step further, calling out Hochul and Newsom for “looking the other way.” He questioned New York spending a reported $1.2 billion on community centers, including those aimed toward elderly residents in New York City. Oz said that the bills submitted are “manufactured.”

Then, Oz turned his attention to California, claiming that Los Angeles has 2,000 hospice centers. He also accused the state of lying about people dying in those hospice centers.

“They’re signing up people falsely,” Oz said. “They trick people into signing up. They charge a lot of money to the federal government.”

As for Newsom, Oz certainly didn’t hold back.

“In California, the governor ignored continuous calls from his own auditors to deal with these problems,” Oz said. “Whether it’s the Russian mafia or other groups, they seem able to get him to look the other way.”

None of the aforementioned governors had responded to Oz as of publication.

It is worth noting that President Donald Trump has had significant issues with Newsom and Walz in recent years. Trump and Newsom have frequently sparred over social media, with Trump often using his new nickname for Newsom, which is a play on words on the governor’s surname.

Oz also pointed out that Florida, led by Gov. Ron DeSantis, has its own set of Medicaid issues. Considering that DeSantis is a close Trump ally, it will be interesting to see if Trump addresses Oz’s comments.

Of the three governors that Oz mentioned, Newsom is the only one currently expected to run for president in 2028. Walz, who served as Kamala Harris’s running mate in 2024, is not running for reelection and said he does not plan to pursue any type of political office again. There is no indication that Hochul will embark on a presidential campaign.

Newsom remains the odds-on favorite to win the Democratic nomination, with Polymarket giving him a 25% chance as of March 9.