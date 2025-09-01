Rosie O’Donnell Apologizes to MAGA After Wrongly Linking Minneapolis School Shooter, But Critics Say Her ‘Sorry’ Sounds More Like Damage Control

Rosie O’Donnell, known for her candidness, has found herself in hot water following her comments on the Minneapolis school shooting. The comedian and former talk show star is now facing criticism after incorrectly identifying the perpetrator of the Annunciation Church massacre as a MAGA supporter. This incident claimed the lives of two children (8-year-old Fletcher Merkel and 10-year-old Harper Moyski) and left 18 more with injuries. The shooter was a 23-year-old named Robin Westman, who died by suicide at the scene.

In a since-deleted TikTok post on Thursday, O’Donnell, aged 63, made assumptions about Westman’s potential as a “white supremacist” and “MAGA person.” Drawing parallels to the Columbine tragedy, she expressed sorrow over the United States’ recurring issue of school shootings. However, O’Donnell later acknowledged that she had not verified her claims with factual information before sharing them.

As reports emerged, it became clear that Westman’s writings showed a distraught person. The content revealed an admiration for those who commit mass shootings, along with a message written on a magazine that read, “K— Donald Trump.”

This person’s posts were filled with hate aimed at Christians, Black and Hispanic communities, and Jewish people.

Notably, the police have stated that Westman’s political views were not associated with the MAGA movement.

Realizing she’d made a mistake, Rosie O’Donnell offered not just one, but two public apologies over the weekend. On Instagram, she admitted, “I apologize for laziness at not looking thoroughly at the facts of this shooter — she was anti-Trump and not MAGA.”

She went on TikTok to be clearer: “The truth is, I messed up, and when you mess up, you fess up.”

But her video apology got an array of responses, with people on the platform saying they didn’t think she meant it. Rosie O’Donnell replied to these critics: “I was wrong — and I apologize — what more do u want?”

Leftist actress Rosie O’Donnell has falsely claimed the anti-Catholic trans Minneapolis school shooter “was a Republican MAGA person” amongst other falsehoods regarding the motivation of the murderer and the political inspirations she alleged drove him. We treated the Irish… pic.twitter.com/K0oUwCBCfO — Portland Moderate. (@pdxmoderate) August 30, 2025

The backlash underscores the environment in the U.S. when it comes to mass shootings and how quickly people tie them to politics. In the last few years, well-known individuals have been quick in pointing fingers and picking sides, sometimes before all the facts are out, which can lead to trouble. O’Donnell, who’s quite famous for moving to Ireland following Donald Trump’s second win in the White House, has always been vocal about not being a fan of the president and the people who supported him.

Now, she’s saying that her personal feelings might have gotten in the way of her thinking straight.

The Minnesota incident has deeply shocked the nation. According to ABC News, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara stated that Westman “clearly had a deranged obsession with previous mass shooters.” The authorities are now going through his online posts to understand more. Meanwhile, parents had to stay outside Annunciation Church as SWAT teams helped students leave the building safely.

Rosie O’Donnell, a vocal MAGA critic, issued a public apology today after wrongly labeling the Minnesota school shooting suspect as MAGA. pic.twitter.com/INqBHJPtER — Sebastian™ (@Azariel91) September 1, 2025

This event is another example of ongoing school violence across the country.

Rosie O’Donnell’s apology doesn’t seem to have silenced her critics. It’s questionable if her “sorry” will fix things with MAGA fans. Yet, true to her style, she’s sticking to her belief of taking responsibility when she makes a mistake.