Rosie O'Donnell Eerily Predicted Diddy's Arrest With 2 Brilliant Jokes in Resurfaced Clip From 2000

Rosie O'Donnell is making headlines for something she did decades back. A video from the year 2000 shows the comedian cracking two jokes on Sean 'Diddy' Combs which is making more sense at present than it did then. O'Donnell cracks that Combs would land in jail as she hosted the Grammy Awards the same year.

back in 2000 when Rosie O’Donnell shaded Diddy and predicted him going to jail while TLC busted out laughing! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/r7RrsheWij — 𝙏𝙇𝘾𝙁𝙐𝙇𝙁𝙄𝙇𝙇𝙀𝘿 (@TheTLCVault) September 23, 2024

Trying a joke on TLC, an R&B group that was waiting out backstage, O'Donnell quipped, "Wanna hear a joke I have? Ready? This is good. See if you like it." The trio, Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas and Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins look on in the video as the comedian says, "Lot of multiple nominees — multiple Grammy nominees — this year. Lauryn Hill’s got four, TLC’s got eight and Sean Combs 5 to 10." As she stated this, the members had a great laugh. Following this the presenter said, "Get it? Like, he’s going to jail?" as reported by the HuffPost. The joke makes more sense today as netizens are calling O'Donnell an accurate fortune teller.

Lisa when she got the joke is dead taking me out 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/5xrLiM13nW — 𝙏𝙇𝘾𝙁𝙐𝙇𝙁𝙄𝙇𝙇𝙀𝘿 (@TheTLCVault) September 24, 2024

Further, the comedian went ahead with another joke saying, "I don’t mean to be mean because, I mean, he’s a nice guy and he can really sing sing. Oops!" This made several others crack as she covered her mouth. Here O'Donnell referred to Sing Sing Correctional Facility, a maximum-security prison in Ossining, New York, and not the rapper's vocal abilities which was an intelligent joke indeed. Amid all the reactions lately to the video, O'Donnell clarified in a mail to the news outlet that she wasn't aware of the current unraveling of cases back then.

This was clearly in reference to the gun charges he was facing at the time — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) September 24, 2024

She shared that the jokes were made concerning the nightclub shooting incident with Jennifer Lopez. The incident occurred in December 1999 which didn't end up in any conviction years later. Writing to the HuffPost, the comedian emphasized, "The JLo and P Diddy club shooting had just happened" and "there was speculation that he was going to jail for that event, hence the jokes. Also, JLo called me on the day of [the Grammys] and asked me not to make any jokes about them. I did them anyway." The American public figure also added that she never imagined that her jokes would resurface all these years later only to come true.

Image Source: Rosie O'Donnell and Sean "Puffy" Combs during 1998 Kid's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California, United States | Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Kravitz

O'Donnell also shared that she was in disbelief when the case unfurled and Combs was arrested for several sexual assault cases. She shared that she held the belief that the music mogul may have a huge stack of firearms as he appeared to be a "tough guy with a gun." Combs is currently behind bars in the Manhattan Detention Center and his trial will begin in May 2025. The rap artist has denied the charges of being involved in sex trafficking and also agreed to testify in court. Despite this, he has not been granted bail as of now by the jury as reported by People.