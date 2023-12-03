In a candid interview with Khloé Kardashian, Cici Bussey, her dad Robert Kardashian's cousin unveiled the turbulent aftermath of the divorce between Robert and Kris Jenner. The revelations shed light on the family's struggles and the emotional toll it took on those involved.

Cici, who is Robert's first cousin, shared her experiences during the divorce, emphasizing the importance of "family first," a lesson she learned from Robert himself, reports Too Fab. The interview highlighted the strained relationship between Cici and Kris, with Cici recalling phone calls: "When your mom and dad were getting a divorce, the phone would ring, [it was] Helen calling me, [saying] 'What's she doing? You've got to fix it!' She thought I could fix it! And your dad got mad at me because your grandma said nobody can talk to [Kris], and I said I can't do that because then I wouldn't be able to talk to Kourtney, Kimberly, Khloé, and Rob, so I was outed."

Robert Kardashian's cousin, Cici, opened up to Khloe about the major fallout in their family following his divorce from Kris -- and why he was "furious" with her until the day he died.https://t.co/9cr2qm04mD — TooFab (@TooFab) November 24, 2023

The fallout led to a prolonged period of estrangement, with Cici expressing regret over the rift, stating, "And nobody talked to me. Your dad didn't talk to me, and he was furious at me until he died, and that's my biggest regret." Khloé empathetically assured Cici that her father would be "so proud" of her for maintaining close ties with the family, despite Cici thinking, "I went up against the Kardashians, and I wasn't supposed to."

Kris Jenner shares why she cheated on Robert Kardashian:



"I think being really young and dumb is something that plays into it, because you don't really understand the consequences of your actions. I don't know, because he was such a great husband and such a great dad, and I… pic.twitter.com/mdEYE3igCb — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 26, 2023

The interview also unveiled a dramatic confrontation between Kris Jenner and Helen Kardashian during the divorce. Cici recounted an intense moment when Helen confronted Kris, shouting, "I worked so hard my whole life, you have ruined our family. The Kardashian castle has crumbled!" The family dynamics were tumultuous at the time, with emotions running high.

Khloé e Cici ✨ pic.twitter.com/jqpAxPwiK6 — Khloé Kardashian Portal (@khloekportal) June 28, 2023

Despite the tensions, Cici revealed that, deep down, Helen wanted Kris back in her life. She even narrated an unexpected twist where Helen proudly celebrated Kris's marriage to Caitlyn Jenner, carrying around a People magazine featuring the couple.

Robert Kardashian's cousin, Cici, opened up to Khloe about the major fallout in their family following his divorce from Kris -- and why he was "furious" with her until the day he died. (via @toofab) https://t.co/Hjy3E4HCH7 — TMZ (@TMZ) November 23, 2023

Adding another layer to the narrative, Cici disclosed that Kim Kardashian played a pivotal role in facilitating Kris's final moments with Robert Sr. on his deathbed. "Kim snuck her in," Cici revealed, describing a poignant farewell between Kris and Robert Sr., where they professed their love before his passing. Cici reflected on it, saying, "It was fabulous and amazing until it wasn’t, and that’s the truth," she added. "It was magical until it wasn’t, and that one day it ended."

Khloe, True and Cici ❄️💕 pic.twitter.com/Eml2GYRBG9 — Kardashian Jenner Kids (@kardashiankidzz) December 28, 2018

Robert Kardashian Sr. passed away on September 30, 2003, after battling esophageal cancer. The revelations from Cici's interview provide a rare glimpse into the personal struggles and complexities within the Kardashian family during a challenging period. As Khloé seeks to compile a family history through these interviews, the untold stories continue to unravel, painting a more intricate picture of the Kardashian legacy.

