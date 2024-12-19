Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Bizarre Gym Outfit Has Netizens Saying the Same Thing: "What’s With the..."

Health and Human Services Secretary nominee, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., recently shared a shirtless workout video that quickly became a topic of conversation on the internet. On Instagram, Kennedy captioned the same, "Practicing moves for my confirmation hearing." The video featured him pulling himself up and flipping himself over while wearing blue jeans and hiking boots. The unusual workout attire sparked quite a reaction, especially from younger gymgoers who couldn’t help but compare him to a construction worker.

As reported by Page Six, a source said, “He works out really hard, lifting weights and he does the treadmill. He wears tight jeans." Kennedy arrived at the Manhattan gym with three security personnel. Members of the club were reportedly amused when they saw him walking awkwardly on the treadmill in hiking boots. As reported by The Daily Beast, the insider added, “Some people didn’t know who he was, and were like, ‘Who’s that older guy?‘ He looked like a construction worker in jeans and a T-shirt.” Several social media users also made lighthearted remarks about the unusual sight.

What’s with the jeans, though? Strange choice. Is he hiding his legs? How much can he squat? If he skips legs, he’s unfit for Office. — Thirstin Howl X3 (@OldDrtyBostater) June 24, 2023

On X (former Twitter), a person quipped, "What’s with the jeans, though? Strange choice. Is he hiding his legs? How much can he squat? If he skips legs, he’s unfit for Office." Another remarked, “SERIOUS QUESTION: Has anyone looked into why RFK Jr. works out in jeans? Like -- what’s the deal?” A comment also read, “RFK Jr loves working out in jeans and that always seems like the last thing I want to wear when working out…" Meanwhile, others were taken aback by the politician’s effortless execution of a challenging move—a pull-up rollover—while his gym partner balanced perfectly above in a handstand on the bar.

This, however, isn’t the first time Kennedy has shared a shirtless workout video. In June last year, during his independent presidential campaign, he took to his social media and posted a clip of himself at an outdoor gym performing push-ups. In a follow-up tweet, he declared that if he were elected as president, he would restore America as a global beacon of health and well-being—focusing on character and self-discipline rather than pills or injections. While this seems like a noble plan, Kennedy's other statements on issues of healthcare —his anti-vaccine propaganda during the COVID-19 pandemic for instance— are as bizarre as it gets. In light of the same, Donald Trump's former FDA commissioner recently raised concerns about Kennedy’s appointment to a prominent position in healthcare, as reported by The Independent.

Scott Gottlieb, now a member of Pfizer’s board and creator of one of the leading COVID-19 vaccines, has expressed concerns over the nominee’s controversial stance on vaccines. He warns that if Kennedy followed through on his intentions, it could cost lives. During his campaign, Trump promised to give Kennedy, a vocal critic of institutions like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, free rein over medical policies. For Kennedy to be officially appointed as America’s health czar, he must first secure approval from the Senate Finance Committee, which holds a Republican majority, as reported by the New York Post.