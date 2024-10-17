Robert Downey Jr.'s Heartfelt Words for 'Brother' Johnny Depp Draw Both Love and Backlash

Robert Downey Jr. sparked a lot of mixed reactions after he shared how much he admires Johnny Depp and his artwork. The Iron Man star recently checked out Depp's new art exhibition called- A Bunch of Stuff at the Starrett-Leigh Building in New York City. Downey's shoutout for his longtime friend's work is labeled the "most beautiful thing ever" by their fans. Downey also posted a video of himself exploring the exhibit on Instagram. He captioned it: "Wow...Don't miss A Bunch of Stuff now on exhibition at the Starrett-Leigh Building in NYC. My brother JD is an artist through and through, no surprise, just delight. @johnnydepp."

The post quickly garnered attention with a wide range of responses across social media platforms. Reddit users expressed mixed feelings about Downey's support for Depp, especially after his divorce saga with Amber Heard. @MD_FunkoMa questioned the timing: "RDJ bringing up Mr. Depp's name in 2024? He needs to focus on himself." Another person added: "Rdj has a whole support group for the worst men alive."

However, others defended the friendship between the two actors. @Salty-Reply-2547 offered a more sympathetic perspective: "These guys have probably been friends for decades and RDJ was an addict and most likely has a lot of sympathy for other addicts. He also has 'f**k you' level money and doesn't have to worry about backlash." The discussion also touched on broader issues of celebrity accountability. @u/Ok-Stress-3570 noted, "I find it very interesting that RDJ has a TON of VERY problematic friends and is still going on, yet… we tend to hold other celebs to a higher standard when it involves who they sometimes maybe sort of could have associated it." One more added: "RDjr living long enough to be the villain"

On Instagram, the reaction was notably more positive. Fans expressed joy at seeing the two actors support each other. @Sienna commented, "This is for the haters who trolled Johnny saying RDJ was his friend We need you both + Jude Law in SHERLOCK HOLMES 3!." The sentiment was echoed by @yeseniadelgado, who wrote, "Seeing Tony Stark supporting Captain Jack Sparrow and vice versa is the most beautiful thing I've ever seen. Thank you guys for making me so happy."

Robert Downey Jr. attends UK Premiere of "Oppenheimer" at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 13, 2023 in London. Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alan Chapman

The clip showcases Downey's genuine excitement as he peruses Depp's artwork. The video was set against the backdrop of a Hollywood Vampires song. The exhibition aims to uncover "a never before seen side to Johnny Depp through his artwork, personal belongings, and a cinematic immersive experience," according to their official website, and it has become a focal point for discussions about art and friendship. Depp himself has described art as his "sanctuary" amid life's challenges. "Through the magic and madness of life, art has been my sanctuary," he told People. "These pieces, born of different stages of my journey are a residue of a life lived."