Robert Downey Jr. Reveals Where He Keeps His Prized Possession, The Bronze Oscar Statue

Robert Downey Jr., the acclaimed actor known for his roles in Iron Man and Oppenheimer, recently earned his first Academy Award, a significant milestone in his illustrious career. Reflecting on this achievement, he shared some intriguing insights into how he handles his newfound accolade.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Jeff Kravitz

At the launch of his new series, The Sympathizer, last week, Robert shared his views on handling his Oscar. He told E! News, "I don't think you should flaunt it." Although, his spouse, Susan Downey, added, "I couldn’t get him to carry it around that night." Despite the advice, Robert clarified, that I don't "think you should use it as a toilet paper holder or anything," emphasizing that he's not bragging about his award. When asked about its location, he mentioned, "Right now, it’s in the entryway."

2024 is The Year of Robert Downey Jr. Downey Jr. just won an Oscar in March & in September, I’m certain he’ll win an Emmy because once again, HBO strikes television gold with #TheSympathizer (🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟). Based on the 2016 Pulitzer Prize winning novel, The Sympathizer is a story… pic.twitter.com/dhTb36K5jQ — Cinema Tweets (@CinemaTweets1) April 10, 2024

During the moving acceptance speech, the Iron Man star thanked his "troubled childhood" and his "jail stint." For getting him out of the Corcoran, California jail fifteen years ago, Robert Jr. thanked his lawyer. "The half of which he spent trying to get me insured and bailing me out of the hoosgow, thanks bro," he added. On his special night, Robert's wife of over twenty years, Susan, was by his side. The actor from Zodiac, according to The UK Mirror, started by expressing gratitude to his spouse, saying, "I'd like to thank my terrible childhood and the Academy, in that order. I'd like to thank my veterinarian, I meant my wife, Susan Downey over there. She found me a snarling rescue pet and you loved me back to life." The 58-year-old has two children, Exton, 12, and Avri, 9, with Susan, and a son, Indio, 30, from a previous marriage to Deborah Falconer.

one month since robert won his oscar 🥹 pic.twitter.com/IDAh7UqKWg — mary ⎊ (@skyfullofstarks) April 10, 2024

Robert has been open about his past issues and has been clean for years. A close insider called the Chef actor's road to recovery "a rocky one" and mentioned that he had few people supporting him during his sobriety. The previous year, Robert Jr. commented that going to prison was similar to "being sent to a distant planet where there is no way home until the planets align."

The actor hinted at a possible return as Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Declaring that he would "happily" return to his heroic persona, he continued, "It’s too integral a part of my DNA. That role chose me. And look, I always say, never, ever bet against Kevin Feige. It is a losing bet. He’s the house. He will always win." However, Kevin Feige, the head of Marvel Studios, had already stated that Tony Stark's death would not be undone. Nevertheless, considering that Hugh Jackman is reprising his role as Logan in Deadpool and Wolverine, many think Robert's comeback to the MCU as their favorite superhero is quite likely.