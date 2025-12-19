Rob Reiner’s Chilling Last Words About His Son at a Party Before the Brutal Murders: “I Think My Own Son Can…”

The devastating news of the murders of Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, broke on Dec. 14. In hindsight, friends say he may have sensed something was off with his son Nick Reiner, who is now charged with the double murder.

The couple was found with stab wounds in their Brentwood home’s bedroom. Turns out, Rob had discussed his fears with his friends. An insider told Mail Online that he was “petrified” of his son. He told his friends, “I can’t believe I’m going to say this, but I’m afraid of my own son. I think my own son can hurt me.”

Rob’s friends were in tears and have been posting tributes to the couple on social media. Along with mourning for the couple, they had also been speaking about what made the couple so fearful of Nick.

Due to the ongoing investigation, there has been no funeral. But the close friends and family plan to hold a memorial on Monday, hosted by Albert Brooks. The last time Rob and Michele were seen was at Conan O’Brien’s party.

This was the night before the killings. They brought Nick to the party too, since he could not have been left alone. He ended up behaving strangely with the guests, making them feel uncomfortable.

Over the past years, Nick has struggled with drug addiction and mental health issues. He has been in and out of rehab at least 18 times. Despite having a Hollywood director as a father, Nick was homeless for months due to his erratic behavior. He also had anger issues, as spotted in one conversation with Bill Hader. Moreover, Nick had confessed in a podcast that he was struggling mentally.

After the party, Nick allegedly killed both his parents. They were discovered by their daughter, Romy, when their masseuse was unable to go inside the house.

The couple’s other kids, Jake and Romy, have been devastated after the news. They described their parents as their best friends. Rob and Michele tried to help Nick get over his addiction. He even tried to find a job for his son to get better after rehab.

Nick was arrested the same night and has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and is being held without bail. He appeared in court in an anti-suicide vest. So far, he has not entered a plea and will appear in court on January 7. Prosecutors are considering seeking the death penalty for Nick.