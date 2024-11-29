Rob Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable In Kris Jenner’s Post and Fans Had The Same Thing To Say

The private Rob Kardashian has been coming out of his shell now, marking his presence with his recent social media activity. During Halloween time last year, his mom, Kris Jenner, was in the mood to just tease some fans with an adorable photo of him as a vampire. The adorable childish photo showed young Rob, looking every bit like the six-year-old, dressed up as a mini-Dracula with white face paint, blood, and a cape for that dramatic effect. It was one of those special moments from the Kardashian family's Halloween archives.

"Some of my favorite Halloween memories," Jenner captioned the slew of pictures showcasing all her kids. The snaps included one of a young Rob who eerily resembles his nephew Reign Aston Disick, the son of his sister Kourtney Kardashian. As such, people made their thoughts known. "I thought Rob was Reign until I clicked on the tag," joked one follower, while another said, "Rob is Reign!" Another added, "Dream really Rob twin." The rarely seen Rob got several pleas from fans who would love to see more of the publicity-shy sibling. "More Rob content please," asked one follower while others exclaimed surprise at recognizing him in the throwback photo, as per Hello! Magazine.

Rob Kardashian and Kris Jenner during Rob Kardashian's Arthur George Street sock line launch. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Denise Truscello)

Notably, while Rob has remained off the family reality show The Kardashians on Disney Plus, his sister Khloé Kardashian still holds out hope he might come back someday. "He talks about it a lot. He does," she said during an episode. "But I do know Rob has been through a lot personally, but he's literally the best dad that I know, and I'm so proud of him for that."

Nowadays, Rob has mostly been focused on being a father and his health journey since he was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in 2015. A major amount of appreciation has come from family and fans alike about his commitment to co-parenting his daughter Dream Renée Kardashian with ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna. Jenner raved about her son's parenting skills on the Pretty Messed Up podcast, saying, "He's such a great dad and you never know. You have kids, they grow up, they have their kids and you just don't know how somebody is going to be as a parent, but he's just, wow."

Through the twists and ups of life, the co-parenting relationship between Rob and Chyna has improved with time. "I feel like with everything time heals everything," reflected Chyna. "People change, and situations change, and you get to see the situation for what it is, and the situation is Dream." Most recently, Rob emerged on social media to celebrate his mother's 69th birthday-sharing a sweet photo of Jenner blowing out her birthday candles. His caption, touching, read, "Happy Birthday mama !! @krisjenner I love you so much! Wishing you good health and Happiness forever mom! Thank you for being the best mom to all of us!" as per Newsweek.