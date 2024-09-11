Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Face Backlash Over Letting Daughter Dream Ramp Walk at the NYFW

Reality stars Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian's daughter, 7-year-old Dream, has her own Instagram handle. Her most recent post (from September 7), showcased her first runway look. The caption of the modeling clip, read, "New York Fashion Week. I had so much fun, until next time." This, however, unsettled netizens online as they condemned the parents for letting Dream start a career in show business at such a tender age.

As reported by OK! Magazine, one commented, "This is so weird and honestly a little disturbing. It looks like a club promotion, which is ENTIRELY adults-only territory. I can't even believe this...it's too much." Another chimed, "Wow this a 360 turn of events. Thought mother said she wasn't gonna push her in the entertainment industry." Meanwhile, a user mocked, "It reeks of 'mom and dad need to make money somehow!" In a similar vein, one concerned individual, remarked, "What are they doing to these kids?"

Last year Chyna discussed her two children with ET's Deidre Behar at the season 2 premiere of a Fox competition series. At the time, she said that her children would not enter the entertainment industry until they turned 18. She stated, "I feel like just in general, my kids are gonna burn out from TVs and paparazzi and this and that. I like for them to be sheltered and have their imagination. That's really important for me. The kids grow up so fast. Childhood is so short. They have the opportunity to be kids and go to school and go play and put slime everywhere." However, Chyna added that she would always be there for them if they chose a career in show business.

Dream, the youngest Kardashian, is often featured in images posted by her aunt, Khloé Kardashian. However, last week, Dream posted her own Instagram video as the first post on her official account. In the clip, she can be seen gazing out a window at a metropolitan skyline. She flashes her braces and smiles at the camera. She captioned the same, "Welcome to my page." Among the first to respond, Rob, who co-runs the account with Dream's mom, wrote, "I love you."

Interestingly, many fans of the reality show were already following Dream's account, which left them feeling confused. One commented, "I never followed her…how am I following her?" Another echoed, "I literally didn't follow this account. Did Instagram automatically make me a follower?" However, there was a simpler explanation. After Dream was born in 2016, Rob and Chyna created the handle. But, they didn't post anything until last week. So, as it turns out, many of her 646,000 followers forgot that they had been following the account all these years.