Rihanna Breaks 'Silence' on Pregnancy, Drops Clues About Future Family

Rihanna, the globally renowned singer, has addressed rumors about her alleged third pregnancy with partner A$AP Rocky. In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight, Rihanna decisively debunked the ongoing speculation, confirming she is not expecting another child.

The interview initially focused on her newly launched Rihanna X Fenty Hair line but soon veered into questions about her family plans. “I’m not pregnant, if that’s what you’re asking. But I would definitely have more kids,” Rihanna stated, expressing her desire for a larger family as per AOL.com.

The exchange took a lighthearted turn when the interviewer clarified his question, prompting Rihanna to playfully interject, "I'm joking, OK," before affirming her openness to the idea of having more children. Rihanna, who is already a mother to two sons, RZA, aged two, and Riot, aged 10 months, with her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, 35, hinted at her desire to expand her family further.

However, she emphasized that any pregnancy rumors currently circulating are unfounded, yet she remains enthusiastic about the prospect of motherhood in the future as per The Independent.

Rihanna is living her best life! Pregnancy rumors or not, she deserves to have fun and enjoy herself. Let's not jump to conclusions and respect her privacy. #QueenRihanna #LiveYourLife — stylecrush.ma (@Stylecrush01) May 20, 2024

Speculations about Rihanna's plans for expanding her family have been on the rise among fans, who seem convinced that the Diamonds singer might be expecting again.

Fueling these rumors, the makeup mogul recently shared a series of photographs on her Instagram account, showcasing her appearance in the Vogue China April cover issue. One user said @elieshas_worldd "What a queen! Who said you can’t Make pregnancy look sexy?".

Another comment @kamysachol chimed in with "mother!". @kleinartones added humor with "Wah HIGH Gah Me laugh-looking at you ? Must be kọ́løs and löve". Meanwhile, @julietorres0707 expressed adoration with ". i love her always she's so fucking amazing.... because i know for sure the most 5 beauty's". And @sophiaj88 shared nostalgia, saying "I miss being pregnant".

Numerous individuals have asserted that the Barbadian artist flaunted what appeared to be a baby bump on multiple occasions. One notable instance was during Rihanna's performance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration, where she wore a figure-hugging bright green gown. Observers speculated about the presence of a bump and took to social media to share their observations.

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Edward Berthelot

Just before this occurrence, Rihanna was captured in photographs donning a baggy ensemble during her 36th birthday celebration in Milan, Italy. This prompted speculation among some observers who pondered whether her choice of attire was an effort to conceal a potential pregnancy. Rihanna, known for her privacy regarding personal matters, has historically revealed little about her pregnancies.

During her first pregnancy, insiders disclosed to The U.S. Sun that Rihanna scarcely ventured out of her newly acquired $13.8 million Beverly Hills mansion. Similarly, she maintained secrecy surrounding the birth of her second child, only disclosing his name, RZA, a year after his arrival.