Richard Gere Slams Trump as “One of the Bad Guys,” Calls His Immigration Policies the “Greatest Crime”

Richard Gere, actor and longtime advocate for refugees, the poor and the homeless, has disliked Donald Trump’s political ideologies and called him and his party’s agendas several times. The 75-year-old actor has labeled Trump as “part of the bad guy leaders.” He believes that Trump’s continued ruthless policies are leading the world toward “a disorder.”

Gere’s criticism of Trump increased as he entered his second term in January 2025. He has accused the 79-year-old and his administration of turning America into an authoritarian government by instilling fear in citizens, issuing public threats, and creating overall chaos in the political sphere.

Speaking to Channel 4’s Krishnan Guru-Murthy, the Pretty Woman star declared, “The entire planet has fallen off a cliff into the stupid zone.” He continued, “The bad guys exploit the illusion of differences.”

Richard Gere questioned whether people truly see refugees as different, and whether “clowns” like Trump, Orbán, Netanyahu, and Putin make any sense when speaking about immigration and its surrounding issues.

Richard Gere, “The entire planet has fallen off a cliff into the stupid zone” Krishnan Guru-Murthy, “You are famous for talking about refugees, Palestinians” #C4News Richard Gere, “The bad guys exploit the illusion of differences” “Do we really think these refugees are… pic.twitter.com/hW6mkbBW26 — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) October 27, 2025

“If we can strip away the nonsense these bad guy leaders are feeding us, we can return to who we really are- profoundly kind human beings,” he added.

Similarly, earlier this year, while accepting a lifetime achievement award at Spain’s Goya Awards, Richard Gere again referenced Donald Trump, calling him “a bully and a thug.” He warned that authoritarianism was spreading “everywhere,” urging people to “be vigilant, alert, brave, and courageous.” (The Irish Star).

He told the audience: “We must be willing to stand up, tell the truth, and be honest. There’s a place in all of our lives for basic kindness, love, and understanding.” According to the actor and refugee advocate, Trump’s handling of immigration is “absolutely absurd.” Gere even described it as the “greatest crime.”

He added that his policies “blurred the line between refugees and terrorists.” Gere also criticized Trump’s inner circle, calling them “immature and narcissistic millionaire clowns, a deadly mix.” Richard Gere also founded ‘The Gere Foundation’ in 1991, which has been working on a wide range of humanitarian issues, especially in countries like Nepal, Bhutan, Mongolia, Central America, and the Middle East.

His work focuses on providing direct support to international refugees stranded in desperate conditions. Gere is also an advocate for human rights in Tibet and is a co-founder of the Tibet House US. He is currently banned from entering China after his longstanding fight for Tibet’s Independence and criticizing China, which began in 1993.

Actor Richard Gere on Donald Trump: “We have a president who’s not only crazy, he’s a dark, dark presence. And it’s happened so quickly. Six months, he’s almost destroyed our country” pic.twitter.com/OcpgA1EIRC — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) October 2, 2025

Gere spoke out against China’s occupation of Tibet at the Academy Awards, which also impacted his Hollywood career, as filmmakers and directors remain skeptical of working with the actor for his controversial social work background, which might potentially block films he stars in from the lucrative Chinese market.

Furthermore, Richard Gere’s criticisms of Trump are not new. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and California Governor Gavin Newsom have voiced similar concerns over time. Pritzker has called Trump’s continued use of federal forces in US cities an “abuse of power.”

He accused the president of “attempting to manufacture a crisis,” after Donald Trump authorized the deployment of 300 federal troops to Chicago, citing what he described as “out-of-control crime” in the city.

Popular psychologist Dr John Gartner claimed that President Trump does exhibit peculiar traits of a malignant narcissist, which is a special category of narcissists with high levels of assertiveness, ego, and superficial need for admiration, all a hoax mask in front of the world to remain relevant.

“He could wake up in a state of complete confusion and erratic irritation and do something catastrophic,” Dr John Gartner warned while talking on a podcast by The Daily Beast.