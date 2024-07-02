'RHONJ' Star Rachel Fuda Confesses What She Felt For Britney Spears at Justin Timberlake's Concert

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Rachel Fuda confessed how she felt for Britney Spears after attending a Justin Timberlake concert. "Melissa Gorga is one of my closest friends. She and Joe [Gorga] have given John [Fuda] and me really great advice. We went to the Justin Timberlake concert with her and Joe at Madison Square Garden last night and I felt like I was cheating on Britney Spears by going to Justin Timberlake," she revealed in an exclusive word with Us Weekly.

Recalling her night at the Madison Square Garden concert, Fuda shared, "We needed a security escort and a box. We were down on the floor and people kept coming up to us. There was a line of people trying to get photos. They thought we were there for an appearance. I love fan interaction, but we were going to miss the concert." Describing an excited fan, that 'screamed' the 33-year-old added, "I thought she was going to pass out. It made me happy to see how happy we make other people."

The reality star also confessed her love for the Princess of Pop and shared that she had read her memoir, The Woman In Me, which levied several accusations on Timberlake, including him not wanting to be a young father and urging abortion. The Oops I Did It Again hitmaker detailed in her work her three-year-long relationship with the Cry Me A River singer and how it impacted her life after they parted.

According to People, Spears penned, "There were a couple of times during our relationship when I knew Justin had cheated on me. Especially because I was so infatuated and so in love. I let it go, even though the tabloids seemed determined to rub my face in it. When NSYNC went to London in 2000, photographers caught him with one of the girls from All Saints in a car. But I never said anything. At the time we’d only been together for a year."

"Another time, we were in Vegas, and one of my dancers who’d been hanging out with him told me he’d gestured toward a girl and said, ‘Yeah, man, I hit that last night.’ I don’t want to say who he was talking about because she’s actually very popular and she’s married with kids now. I don’t want her to feel bad," an excerpt read.

Talking about her affair with Wade Robson, Spears shared, "[Wade and I] were out one night and we went to a Spanish bar. We danced and danced. I made out with him that night," The US Sun reported. The revelation left several fans like Fuda, stunned and disgusted by Timberlake and how he handled the breakup.