RHONJ Alum Dina Manzo Purchases A Breathtaking Mansion Worth $16M in Montecito Estate

According to Dirt, the Real Housewives of New Jersey alumna Dina Manzo recently purchased a stunning mansion in the prestigious estate of Montecito worth a whopping $16 million. She is now neighbors with Iron Man actress Gwyneth Paltrow, and royalties Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. In fact, Oprah too used to reside in this stunning vicinity, until she decided to sell the property to Jennifer Aniston quite recently.

Image Credit: Village Properties

Also Read: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Part Ways with Spotify Amid Shocking $20M Deal

The reality television sensation recently purchased the enchanting mansion in Montecito as this particular vicinity has been widely in demand for the dazzling stars of Hollywood. Almost everyone seems to be flocking to purchase real estate and upgrade their real estate portfolios.

Manzo's home is nothing short of a fairytale mansion. This $16 million home is definitely worth every penny spent; from the dextrous interiors to the ethereal garden and landscaping outside, this home is a dream come to life.

Image Credit: Village Properties

This sublime villa worthy of being a show stopper was designed by renowned architect Marc Appleton in the year 2020 where it transformed from the Tuscan villa it was to the enchanting yet rustic mansion it now is. The aesthetic of the home compliments the natural lighting quite well, given the home has rather neutral hues throughout. The minimalistic allure of this home makes it all the more luxe and carefully crafted. The hall of the home is bathed in tones of white and beige with both the furniture and its walls sharing the tone. A warm fireplace majestically roars in the center of the room.

Also Read: Oprah Sells Her Tuscan-Style Villa in Southern California to Jennifer Aniston for Almost $15 Million

Image Credit: Village Properties

The kitchen has tones of oak and earl grey which adds depth and character to the entire room, offering a certain richness to the well-decorated yet humble cooking area. The countertop also hosts seating for two or more. Rustic wooden barstools complement the wooden foundations in the high ceilings. These particular pieces of wood appear to have been repurposed into a decadent creation of art.

Also Read: Sharon Stone Defends Lily-Rose in ‘The Idol’ Amid Claims That Stone Was the Inspiration for the Role

Image Credit: Village Properties

The bedrooms simply radiate warmth because not only does it have a fireplace but it also boasts an Italian-style bed. The bedroom opens into a spacious balcony with a panoramic view of nature. This particular view acts as a small window into life in the woods and offers an experience one can only dream of.

Image Credit: Village Properties

The bathrooms are the highlights of the home. The shower portion is lined with top-quality marble - an amalgam of white and grey. The oak aesthetic doesn't fail to impress in its humble design through its cabinets and wooden floor lined with similar woodwork. A stunning rustic yet modern bathtub sits by two beautiful windows, which adds to the aura of greenery in the house.

More from Inquisitr

Kourtney Kardashian Says Travis Barker and Kids Are Her 'Real' Family Amid Feud With Sister Kim

'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown's Fiancé David Woolley Acted as Her 'Bodyguard' on Nashville Trip