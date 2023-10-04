'RHOBH' Season 13 Trailer Shows Mauricio Umansky Addressing Kyle Richards Affair Rumors

In the brand new released trailer for season 13 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH), Mauricio Umansky confronted rumors surrounding Kyle Richards’ alleged affair, creating a dramatic and heated moment between the estranged couple. The teaser, released on Tuesday, captured Umansky and Richards indulging in what seems to be a lighthearted conversation in the kitchen. Umansky stated, "I’m just glad it’s you out there having an affair," inducing a groundbreaking response from Richards, who did not deny the allegations but instead answered, "For once, it’s me." The explosive teaser concluded with an emotional scene featuring the couple and their daughters, visibly upset, highlighting the complexities within their family dynamic. Nonetheless, Richards asserted, "Our family, we're very strong, and we always will be. Nothing can change that."

As per Page Six, The RHOBH star, aged 54, ignited speculation about her relationship with country singer Morgan Wade after her separation from Umansky became public in July. The trailer revealed that Wade will appear in the forthcoming season as Richards tattooed her initial 'K' onto Wade's arm, adding another layer to the unfolding drama. The narrative of Richards and Umansky’s constrained relationship will #also take the front seat this season, with fellow cast members Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, and Sutton Stracke expressing curiosity and concern about the rumored affair.

During a car ride, Kemsley questioned Richards about her relationship with Umansky, “You put the first letter of your name on her body? What is going on, Kyle?” But Richards simply ignored this conversation. At a group dinner, Beauvais touched upon the cheating allegations, asking Richards if she would continue to stay in her marriage 'if there was infidelity.' Richards stated that she wasn't sure. Stracke also added her point of view in a confessional, saying, "Every time I go online, I see something about someone cheating. Where there’s smoke, there’s fire," and observed that Richards was not wearing a wedding band.

The promo also captured the duo, Umansky and Richards, bickering during a family gathering, with Umansky constantly expressing his reluctance to discuss the matter. The emotional tension between the two spiked, setting the stage for what could turn out to be a tumultuous season. Bravo's decision to resume filming following the announcement of their separation is also likely to add another layer of intrigue to the unfolding storyline. After all, cast reactions are captured on camera, revealing the shock and uncertainty among the RHOBH members.

The bombshell trailer dropped a few days after Richards and Umansky confirmed their separation, ending months of speculation about their relationship status. The couple shares three biological daughters—Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15—while Richards is also a mother to daughter Farrah Brittany, 34, from her previous marriage. As the upcoming season promises revelations and emotional upheavals, the fans of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills eagerly await the drama that will unfold on their screens.

