RHOBH's Star Kyle Richards Rectifies Photoshop Error by Reposting Edited Photo

American actress, socialite, and television personality from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Kyle Richards, recently made headlines after posting a poorly edited photo on Instagram displaying a disastrous Photoshop attempt. She immediately replaced it with the one that showed the correctly edited version but fans were quick to notice the mistake and took to various social media platforms to share their opinions.

Richards shared a photo of herself and Hermès executive Michael Coste on her Instagram account. The beige wall color behind her mysteriously peeked through the blurring arm and shirt sleeve in the original photograph. It didn't take long for observant viewers to notice the editing error and make a comment about it. Richards quickly removed the picture from Instagram after realizing her error, but it was still available on her Facebook page, per Page Six.

But the eventual response was inevitable. Users on several platforms blasted the needless editing and questioned why a well-known and successful person like Richards would take such drastic measures. One user asked, "Ouch, bad photoshop on your arm. Like why? It’s just an arm. We all have them." “Why the photoshop Kyle? You’re beautiful just the way you are!” another person commented.

Richards responded to the controversy with a mix of explanation and defense. She confessed that the photo had been sent to her by Michael Coste himself and that she hadn't checked it before sharing it in a comment on Page Six's Instagram post about the incident. She added that Coste had acknowledged doing these changes on all of his images, per Daily Mail.

She wrote in the comment section of Page Six post, "This picture was sent to me by Michael and I didn’t look before I posted it. He admittedly does this to all of his photos. This isn’t newsworthy. Pretty sure people are as bored by this as I am." Photoshop errors are not exclusive to Richards. Another well-known Housewife, Teresa Giudice, also came under fire for heavily-filtered content. Many people use editing tools to maintain an online presence that is consistent with an idealized self-image, but these tools frequently have their own set of drawbacks.

Viewers took the discussion to Reddit and shared their opinions about the mishap. One user named the_ghost_in_me_ wrote, "In the final pic, she completely smoothed her arm and hand so the veins are gone and it is completely airbrushed. Her knuckles are barely there. we already know she's self-conscious about her hands...."

A user named bab559 said, "That would be so embarrassing. I would probably delete my social media, change my name, and start a new life. But honestly, Kyle should’ve just taken the L and deleted the photo or owned it and been like whoopsie, and kept the original up."

