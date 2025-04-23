RFK Jr’s Shocking Claim About Teen Boys’ Testosterone Leaves Even Jesse Watters Speechless

Since taking office earlier this year, Secretary of Health and Human Services RFK Jr. has made a number of outrageous statements, such as asserting that autism can be healed and characterizing a recent measles outbreak among unvaccinated individuals as “not unusual.” Kennedy has now launched his most recent health campaign, this time against testosterone in teenage boys.

Kennedy asserted during a Tuesday appearance on Fox News’ Jesse Watters Primetime that teenage guys’ testosterone levels have dramatically decreased over the past few decades.

“A teenager today, an American teenager today has less testosterone than a 68-year-old man,” Kennedy said, prompting Watters to grin and laugh at the assertion. “Sperm counts are down 50%.”

Watters reportedly attempted to give Kennedy an opportunity to clarify his remarks, and the HHS secretary reiterated his belief that testosterone levels have decreased by 50% from historical levels.

Kennedy may be mistaken about the precise numbers, but his assertions are not wholly untrue despite Watters’s response. Although there is little research on this particular topic, a study that was published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism claimed that since 1980, men’s testosterone levels have been declining by 1% annually. This is far less than the 50% that RFK Jr. is asserting.

Although the reasons behind this possible decline in testosterone levels are yet unknown, it has long been known that a man’s testosterone levels normally decline with age. But according to a study that was published in the Urology Times Journal, testosterone levels in young adult boys decreased between 1996 and 2020.

According to the study, obesity and a lack of physical activity are two factors that may be to blame for this decline.

In his interview with Watters, RFK made no reference to these findings, portraying them as his personal view rather than an objective reality. Despite having no medical degree, Kennedy has made numerous false medical claims since taking office.

Despite the fact that the majority of mental health and medical specialists classify autism spectrum disorder as a developmental issue, these claims include the argument that autism is a “disease” that appears to be curable.

Autism is diagnosed by evaluating a child’s behavior; there are no biological or blood testing for the condition.