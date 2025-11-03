RFK Jr.’s Neighbors Mock Him With Hilarious Halloween Displays

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. received a witty message from his neighbor this Halloween. Christine Payne, who lives next door to Kennedy, set up a Halloween display featuring a skeleton seated in a chair with a sign that read, “Wish I had taken my vaccine.”

The stunt might be a subtle mock of Kennedy’s recent political and medical opinions.

“My son has autism, and my neighbor is very vocal about his anti-vaccine stance,” Payne told WTOP News, explaining her pointed display aimed at Kennedy.

Since becoming Secretary of Health and Human Services, Kennedy has altered the U.S. vaccine policy, making eligibility stricter for COVID-19 shots, cutting $500 million in funding for mRNA vaccine development, and launching an inquiry into the controversial claims of how vaccines lead to autism.

As per The Daily Beast, in April 2025, Keneddy described autism as an “epidemic” that is “preventable” and “destroys families.” The comments sparked widespread backlash as people chimed in with their opinions. He also claimed that other environmental factors and the use of chemicals lead to the development of the disease.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine Hecht Payne (@chp.inc)

About 1 in 31 (3.2%) children aged 8 years have been diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). Only the family members of those who have autism can relate to the physical and emotional pain that their children go through while growing up as a special child and leading a life different from most kids.

Meanwhile, Christine Payne added a small bottle of Tylenol next to the skeleton’s feet to the iconic Halloween decor, saying, “We’re very concerned about it affecting children.” Payne said her Halloween display has attracted a lot of attention: “People are constantly taking photos of it.” She added that Kennedy has not commented publicly on the decor.

Another neighbor joined in with the Halloween fun, erecting a fake headstone reading, “I did my own research,” a reference to Kennedy’s repeated attempts at justifying his alleged unverified claims every time he blurted out a controversial remark about serious diseases.

RFK Jr: There are two studies that show children who are circumcised early have double the rate of autism. It’s highly likely because they were given Tylenol.” Wut

pic.twitter.com/dliR1agiEJ — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) October 9, 2025

In September 2025, both President Donald Trump and RFK Jr. claimed that pregnant women should not take Tylenol. In addition, during a live CNN broadcast, Trump also added that the people of Cuba reportedly do not take the drug because they cannot afford it, and hence, they have no autism. None of these claims has been proven.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune appeared on the network and expressed concern over Trump’s unverified remarks on a public forum. A recent KFF poll, as per the Daily Beast, found that while 77% of Americans had heard Kennedy’s Tylenol-related claims, only 4% believed they were definitely true, and 35% said they were absolutely bogus.

🚨BREAKING: Trump and RFK Jr just warned pregnant women to stop using Tylenol; claiming it causes autism. This is your new Surgeon General, brought to you by a guy who once told people to inject bleach. Science is about to be replaced with conspiracy at the federal level. pic.twitter.com/wP8hZnwH7C — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) September 22, 2025

For context, Tylenol is a pain-relieving medicine that helps with fever, aches, headaches, and similar ailing conditions. While this medicine usually has no side effects, in rare cases, one can experience an allergic reaction or a rash. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) recently confirmed that Tylenol is safe for pregnant women when used appropriately.

Consequently, at a White House Cabinet meeting on October 9, 2025, RFK Jr. made another shocking claim. He said that the boys who are circumcised early show twice the autism rate, and then went on to link Autism with Tylenol (acetaminophen), once again.

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump hosted a comic book–themed Halloween celebration at the White House. Kids were donned in costumes alongside other members of the administration. The official residence lit up with laughter and warmth as the 67th annual trick-or-treat event took place.