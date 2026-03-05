RFK Jr. Wages ‘War’ on Iced Coffee, Citing Concerns for Teenage Girls

In a place like Massachusetts, where coffee is practically a birthright, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s recent remarks have sparked intense controversy. Picking a fight in a state so deeply rooted in coffee culture has only backfired on the Health and Human Services secretary.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is facing backlash in his home state after targeting Dunkin’ iced coffee, which is a local favorite. Kennedy declared a “war” on Dunkin’, as he asked the coffee chain to show data confirming that their iced coffee drinks are safe for teenage girls.

Kennedy said at an event in Texas, “We’re going to ask Dunkin’ Donuts and Starbucks, ‘Show us the safety data that shows that it’s OK for a teenage girl to drink an iced coffee with 115 grams of sugar in it,’” according to the Boston Globe. He further added that the chains would fail to provide such proof.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey pushed back against criticism of Dunkin’ iced coffee by sharing an image of Dunkin’ iced coffee bearing the phrase “Come and take it,” referencing the 1835 Texas Revolution flag. Healey was joined by supporters in the state, with some creating a “Donut tread on me” banner, inspired by the iconic Gadsden flag.

It remains uncertain whether Kennedy, 72, will act on his backlash. The Department of Health and Human Services, led by Kennedy, gave a statement to the Daily Beast, which reads, “Americans deserve to know what is in their food, and we are committed to ensuring that all ingredients added to the food supply are backed by rigorous science and safety, and are introduced through transparent processes.”

A department spokesperson said the plan is to challenge the so-called “Generally Recognized as Safe loophole,” which HHS says some companies use to bypass FDA approval or notification. At a MAHA Action event, Kennedy said his department would remove unsafe ingredients from the market, but did not point to any particular ingredient in Dunkin’ or Starbucks flavored-coffee drinks.

According to the Boston Globe, some Dunkin’ drinks contain over 100 grams of sugar, with the large “Triple Mocha Frozen Coffee” reaching 165 grams. However, most beverages fall well below the amount mentioned by Kennedy, with a medium coffee with cream and sugar containing 27 grams.

In January, Kennedy released updated dietary guidelines, described by administration officials as the “most significant reset of federal nutrition policy in history.”

On Joe Rogan’s podcast last week, Kennedy claimed that Donald Trump fully backs his nutrition policies, even though the president’s personal consumption of Diet Coke and fast food, which Kennedy has criticized as “poison,” continues.

As part of a national push for higher protein consumption, Kennedy toured the country last month, including a visit to a barbecue restaurant in Austin, Texas; a trip that attracted immediate criticism.

Marion Nestle, a nutrition expert, told the Boston Globe, “I would agree that the idea of drinking a product that has 115 grams of sugar in it is a very bad idea. I would not recommend it.” Experts largely agree that loading caffeinated beverages with massive amounts of sugar is unhealthy, but Kennedy is likely to face a tough challenge and a tricky political path.