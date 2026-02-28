RFK Jr. Faces Backlash for Urging Americans to Buy ‘Cheap Cuts’ of Liver Instead of Beef

Health and Human Services Secretary RFK Jr. is facing fresh criticism over his comments suggesting that people eat liver or “cheap cuts” amid rising beef prices.

​For context, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. spoke at a Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) event on Friday, February 27, suggesting that consumers “buy liver or the cheaper cuts of steak that are very, very affordable.”

​”This is true all over the country. There’s a lot of good food in grocery stores that goes away. Most of the cheap cuts of meat are very inexpensive,” he said, adding, “If you buy, you know, a porterhouse steak, it’s going to, it is going to take you back. You can buy liver or the cheaper cuts of steak that are very, very affordable.”

​A clip of RFK Jr.’s remarks was circulated across social media, drawing criticism from numerous users.

​”[Robert F. Kennedy Jr.] says you can more easily afford groceries if you start eating liver instead of beef. If grocery prices are cheaper like Trump says, then why is his administration constantly telling you cut corners or go without?” wrote one user.

​”The Secretary of Health and Human Services[Robert F. Kennedy Jr.] giving nutrition advice is, of course, a scandal,” remarked another user.

​”Saying prices are improving doesn’t mean they’re cheap yet. Telling people to cut corners just shows groceries are still expensive for a lot of folks,” a social media user said, while another noted, “Yeah, eat up on that beef liver filled with pesticides, heavy metals, antibiotic metabolites and bacteria. Yum.”

​A fifth user emphasised that even though they don’t eat meat, their grocery bill remains high. “I don’t eat either so why is my grocery bill so high? I do not eat meat or processed foods and the grocery bill continues to be high,” they wrote.

​Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer asked U.S. President Donald Trump, “Is liver on the menu tonight at the Mar-a-Lago dining room? Or is that just for the rest of America?” in an X post.

However, many also supported Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s idea.

​”People might look down on eating liver but it is actually a nutritional powerhouse. We’re talking about a substance that packs 700% of your daily Vitamin A and 1,200% of your B12 in a single serving,” wrote one user.

​”The people complaining on here go to McDonald’s and pay $15 for a “value meal,” wrote another user.

​Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s remarks come amid the President’s claim that beef prices are “starting to come down significantly,” during his State of the Union speech on Tuesday.

​”President Trump is right: inflation has cooled, and prices of many everyday essentials have fallen or are on the right trajectory. The entire Administration remains laser-focused on delivering economic relief for the American people,” White House spokesperson Kush Desai said in an emailed statement.

​However, according to a report by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, ground beef cost an average of $6.75 per pound in January, the highest price ever recorded and the largest annual increase since Trump’s first term, per CNBC.