Trump and RFK Jr. Reimagined as Action Figures in Bizarre Viral Video

Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are depicted as action figures in a new video posted by Secretary Kennedy on X.

The video quickly gained 14,000 likes, 2,000 bookmarks, 2,900 reposts and 1,700 comments. The caption read, “Order yours today!” The video did not feature original dialogue but included off-camera narration.

Like many stylized social media clips, it opens with an introduction. The opening scene shows President Donald Trump in action-figure form. A voice-over refers to the president as Secretary Kennedy.

The narrator says there is a disease spreading across America and that Trump, who recently delivered the SOTU speech, is sending a man to stop it. As the video shifts to its main storyline, Kennedy is shown being warned by the president to be careful. The narrator then suggests he is taking over as president.

The video moves to a scene involving a child’s lunch, described as being attacked by Red 40, a synthetic food dye. The narrator says that to stay safe from the harmful coloring, children must drink a cup of milk. Once children become stronger, he says, Red 40 will not be able to harm them. Red 40 appears as a monster-like figure in the video, with Kennedy shown fighting it in toy form.

The setting then shifts to a river, where a peregrine falcon is stuck. A voice tells Kennedy to change and jump into the water to save the bird. He is shown changing into casual clothes before leaping in and saying, “Wow, waterproof jeans!”

The video quickly transitions from water to a desert scene. In the middle of the desert stands a yellow pyramid.

The pyramid appears to reference dietary guidance. In the clip, Kennedy’s toy figure warns children about harmful cereal and says it is not real food. He urges children to eat natural foods instead. The narrator warns against eating snacks and calls them unhealthy. He then suggests turning the pyramid upside down so that healthy food rises to the top.

Near the end, the tone shifts more explicitly into an advertisement. The narrator promotes a limited-edition Mike Tyson playset and encourages viewers to take one home. The advertisement says the complete toy set includes a special Mike Tyson version. Batteries must be purchased separately. The video closes by returning to its healthy-eating message.

As it ends, the slogan “Make America Healthy Again” appears on screen.