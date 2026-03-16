RFK Jr. Stuns the Internet With Shirtless AI Video

Health Secretary RFK Jr.’s recent X post is under scrutiny for his unusual use of AI. The bizarre clip features him shirtless in a pair of jeans. He is seen preparing to wrestle a giant piece of Twinkie-dressed mascot, holding a placard reading ‘I love junk food’. Amid fireworks and cheers from the audience, an uplifting message appears on the screen. It urged viewers to ‘Eat Real Food’, followed by a link to the government’s official website realfood.gov.

Despite being part of a health campaign, RFK’s AI video was widely criticized for its absurdity. The fact that it was set to the track of Limp Bizkit’s Rollin’ and set against the backdrop of a WWE-style match did not escape scrutiny. The video is a part of RFK Jr’s “Make America Healthy Again” initiative that promotes a standard diet consisting of foods low in processed ingredients and sugar.

Given the heavy use of AI in the promotional video, RFK Jr.’s post prompted a wave of reactions online. Many internet users mocked it for being childish and ‘full of loser energy’. Questions were even raised about the dignity of the Health Secretary for using AI to prove his point. This pattern of unconventional health messaging created more criticism than acknowledgement.

Interestingly, RFK Jr.’s viral AI video wrestling a giant Twinkie mascot made its way to SNL as well. They featured a ‘MAHAspital’ sketch that poked fun at the publicized agenda inspired by the popular hospital drama The Pitt.

Its fake promo claimed: “For people who love ‘The Pitt’ but can’t stand its phony liberal science.” The cast members were seen suggesting absurd medical treatments like methylene blue and a full-moon ceremony. Furthermore, a narrator can be heard advertising, “If your favorite character from ‘The Pitt’ was the guy who punched the nurse in the face, you’ll love MAHAspital.”

So far, RFK Jr. has taken his role as the health secretary quite firmly. He has already called out popular retail brands Dunkin’ and Starbucks for the high sugar content in their beverages. During one of his rallies at Brazos Hall in Austin, he spoke vividly of his campaign which urges Americans to improve their health.

RFK Jr: “Under [Fauci’s] watch, chronic disease has gone from affecting 12% of the American population to 54%.” “We take more pharmaceutical drugs than anybody in the world… He’s made this country a pharmaceutical nation.” “Autism went from one in 10,000 in my generation, to… pic.twitter.com/kjAcDa5E1d — healthbot (@thehealthb0t) March 16, 2026

He had said, “We’re going to ask Dunkin’ Donuts and Starbucks, ‘Show us the safety data that show that it’s okay for a teenage girl to drink an iced coffee with 115 grams of sugar in it. I don’t think they’re gonna be able to do it.” The MAHA campaign also aims to combat chronic diseases in Americans by encouraging the consumption of real, nutritious foods.

Well, it was in January when the Trump administration issued new guidelines when it came to the appropriate dietary needs of Americans. It introduced the concept of an inverted food pyramid and tagged it as the ‘most significant reset of federal nutrition policy in history’. As per the policy, great priority was given to sources of protein and full-fat dairy. Less intake of processed food and excessively sugary content was advocated highly.

These new guidelines have, however, divided experts. While focus on reduction of processed foods is praiseworthy, greater emphasis on red meat and saturated fats is still deemed risky. These are known to be primary triggers of increased heart disease risks.

In defense, RFK Jr. had commented, “Protein and healthy fats are essential and were wrongly discouraged in prior dietary guidelines. We are ending the war on saturated fats.”