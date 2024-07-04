RFK Jr. Stays Silent on Sexual Assault Allegations by Former Family Babysitter: “I’m Not a Church Boy”

The Kennedy name, synonymous with American political royalty, has been jolted by a series of shocking revelations about Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Recent allegations have thrust him into the spotlight, casting a shadow over his current presidential campaign and stirring public outrage. The most startling claims come from Eliza Cooney, who served as a babysitter for the Kennedy family in 1998. At 23, Cooney was hired to care for the children of RFK Jr. and his then-wife, Mary Richardson. Cooney’s diary entries from that period now made public, detail a series of inappropriate and disturbing encounters with the environmental attorney.

I’m used to reading lies about Kennedy Jr and then debunking them. Reading that Vanity Fair article was rough.



I can’t support a man that committed sexual assault. So I spiraled this morning. Especially when people told me “that was 20 years ago.” Many women do not speak out at… pic.twitter.com/sJ29VstD8m — Anna Matson (@AnnaRMatson) July 2, 2024

As per OK! Magazine, in November 1998, Cooney wrote about Kennedy Jr.’s unsettling behavior. “From everything everybody says about the Kennedys + their babysitters, they had me worried. Like I have to watch out, be careful. And the other night in the kitchen with Murray I could have sworn he was touching my leg + hand. It seemed like he thought I was somebody else or wasn’t paying attention. Like he would come every once in a while, and snap out of it, or I would move away. It was like he was on something, or really tired, or was missing Mary, or was testing me…In the back of my mind, I was hoping it wasn’t what it actually was.”

The most alarming incident occurred months later when Kennedy Jr. allegedly groped Cooney in the pantry. She wrote, “My back was to the door of the pantry, and he came up behind me. I was frozen. Shocked.” Kennedy’s troubled past is not limited to these allegations. As per People magazine, his marriage to Richardson was ruined by infidelity, with reports suggesting he had several extramarital affairs. Richardson was deeply affected by the incident. American columnist for Daily Mail, Maureen Callahan, wrote in Ask Not: The Kennedys and the Women They Destroyed, "..so hysterical that she’d run out of the house, gotten in her car, backed out of the driveway, and accidentally run over and killed Porcia, the family dog.”

Recently, Variety magazine also reported that Kennedy Jr. indulged in dog meat. Despite the gravity of these allegations, he has largely dismissed them. In a recent interview, He exclaimed, "The article is a lot of garbage. In terms of the other allegations, I have said this from the beginning: I am not a church boy. I am not running like that. I had a very, very rambunctious youth. I said in my announcement speech that I have so many skeletons in my closet that if they could all vote I could run for king of the world. Vanity Fair is recycling 30-year-old stories and I'm not going to comment on the details of any of them but I am who I am. I'm not going to comment on it."