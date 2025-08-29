RFK Jr. Says He Can Diagnose Children by Looking at Their ‘Face’ (P.S. He Has No Medical Degree)

Robert F Kennedy Jr. is being called out for his outrageous claim. The Health and Human Services Secretary recently claimed that he can tell if a child is sick or not just by looking at them. RFK Jr.’s claim comes as a shock, considering he doesn’t even have a medical background.

Kennedy’s statement, which piqued the interest of critics, came at a press briefing conducted on Wednesday. The bold claim from him came while in conversation with Texas Governor Greg Abbott. The Health and Human Services Secretary claimed that he could simply glance at a child and tell if they were dealing with “mitochondrial challenges” or “inflammation.”

He went on to add how he knows what a healthy child is “supposed to look like,” which allows him to diagnose them. RFK Jr. went on to add how he notices children “overburdened with mitochondrial challenges” and inflammation when he is walking through airports and down the street.

The 71-year-old claimed that he can easily diagnose a child based on their face and “body movement.” He alleged that children’s “lack of social connection” is also a marker. The claim sounds outrageous, considering the fact that RFK Jr. was chosen for the position by Trump, considering that he has no prior medical education.

Non-doctor, non-medically trained weirdo RFK Jr. says he can medically diagnose kids just by looking at them. pic.twitter.com/KLgWJg4p4b — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 28, 2025

The Health and Human Services Secretary met up with the Texas Governor as he signed the ‘Make America Great Again’ bill. The bill would pursue provisions to improve the policies that overlook childhood health. One of the provisions would require brands to add warning labels on food that contains specific additives.

Kennedy took a moment to praise Texas for doing “more” than other states in favor of childhood health. Interestingly, this isn’t the first time the Health and Human Services Secretary’s words have backfired on him.

One of the more famous untrue claims that he made is regarding diabetic ridden teenagers. Kennedy previously claimed that about 38 percent of teenagers are “diabetic or pre-diabetic.” CDC, on the other hand, revealed that only 0.35 percent of people below the age of 20 are diabetic.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has no formal medical training. He is an environmental lawyer by profession, with a bachelor’s degree in American history and literature from Harvard University, a Juris Doctor from the University of Virginia School of Law, and a Master of Laws from Pace… — Russ Hjelm (@russ_hjelm) August 27, 2025

Another time, he carelessly and wrongly estimated a statistic when it came to the number of autistic individuals in the U.S. The Health and Human Services Secretary claimed that “one in 25” people in America has autism. The CDC shares that the autism rate lies at 1 in 31 or 3.2 percent.

He also evoked heated discussion after declaring that 22 projects that are related to developing vaccines using mRNA technology will be halted. A source close to Kennedy also claimed that the COVID-19 vaccine will be banned from the US “within months.”